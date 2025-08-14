Toobit Celebrates Punchimals ($PUNCHI) Launch with Sold-Out Presale and a $10,000 Trading Carnival

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, is celebrating the highly successful launch of Punchimals ($PUNCHI), a new meme-powered token. The launch was marked by an overwhelmingly popular presale event and is being followed by an ongoing $10,000 USDT Trading Carnival to reward the community.

The launch began with Toobit's exclusive SpeedZone Presale for $PUNCHI, which sold out in a record 10 minutes, signaling massive demand and community excitement. This success preceded the official listing on Toobit Spot, with trading for the PUNCHI/USDT pair commencing on August 8, 2025.

The Punchimals ($PUNCHI) launch is supported by a $10,000 USDT Trading Carnival, running until August 18, 2025, 8:00 AM (UTC). The event features two main components designed to reward both new and existing users:

PUNCHI mystery boxes: Users can complete daily trading tasks for chances to open mystery boxes containing rewards like $PUNCHI airdrops, USDT Trial Funds, and exclusive Toobit merchandise.

Extra rewards for new users: A dedicated $2,000 prize pool is available for new users who register during the event and meet a minimum trading volume requirement.

"The incredible response to the Punchimals launch, with a sold-out presale in record time, is a clear indicator of the project's strong community and vibrant energy," said Mike Williams, Chief Communication Officer at Toobit. "We're proud to offer our users early access to promising projects through our SpeedZone feature. The momentum has continued into the ongoing $10,000 Trading Carnival, and we're seeing fantastic engagement from our user base as they trade and explore this new token."

$PUNCHI is the native token of the Punchimals universe, a world of "weird, wacky, and wonderfully violent creatures." The project distinguishes itself with its meme-centric, community-driven philosophy, operating on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20).

