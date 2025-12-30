Toobit Successfully Completes ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certification Audit

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Dec. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the award-winning cryptocurrency exchange, today announces that it has successfully achieved the ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification for its Information Security Management System (ISMS). The audit was conducted by Swiss Approval, an internationally recognized certification body.

"Security is the foundation of our entire ecosystem," said Mike Williams, Chief Communications Officer at Toobit. "Trust remains the most valuable asset for cryptocurrency exchanges, and this achievement verifies it against the most stringent global benchmarks."

ISO/IEC 27001:2022 introduces enhanced controls addressing modern security challenges, including cloud infrastructure protection, data governance, threat intelligence, and incident response management. These are all essential for digital asset platforms operating at scale.

As part of its ISO/IEC 27001:2022-aligned ISMS, Toobit’s security governance emphasizes:

Risk-based control selection and oversight across business and technology operations

Access management and accountability to support least-privilege practices

Incident response readiness, including documented procedures and review cycles

Supplier and third-party risk considerations within security management

Operational resilience planning, supporting continuity and recovery expectations





This milestone complements Toobit’s existing security infrastructure built on its proprietary Bee-Safe stack, which includes a zero-hacking track record and a transparent Proof of Reserves (PoR) system.

By aligning with this gold-standard framework, Toobit continues to position itself as a compliant, mature partner for both retail traders and institutional investors.

Security governance is increasingly mission-critical across the digital asset industry. Chainalysis reports over $3.4 billion stolen in 2025 (January through early December), with the largest compromise alone accounting for $1.5 billion, reinforcing why exchanges and ecosystem partners are prioritizing formal, auditable security programs.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds—an award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers. With deep liquidity and cutting-edge technology, Toobit empowers traders worldwide to navigate the digital asset markets with confidence. We offer a fair, secure, seamless, and transparent trading experience, ensuring every trade is an opportunity to discover what’s next.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

Contact: Davin C.

Email: market@toobit.com

Website: www.toobit.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Toobit. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed.Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility.Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9ed222c5-53e1-425c-8ccd-4497ec5a0f1d