Ambow Education Signs White House Pledge to Expand Access to AI-Supported Education for America’s Youth

CUPERTINO, Calif., Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSE American: AMBO), an innovator of AI-powered phygital (physical + digital) solutions for education, corporate collaboration and live events, today announced it is among the first organizations to sign the White House’s Pledge to America’s Youth: Investing in Artificial Intelligence (AI) Educations. The pledge reflects Ambow’s commitment to removing geographic and resource barriers to learning by using its HybriU™ platform to deliver high-quality classroom experiences to students through AI-enabled real-time translation, transcription and adaptive learning tools.

The White House initiative, launched in partnership with over 60 leading technology and education organizations, calls on public and private sector leaders to expand K-12 students' access to AI learning opportunities. This includes both AI-related education and the use of AI-enabled technologies to enhance teaching and learning. As a signatory, Ambow Education has pledged to support the development and deployment of AI education resources—including curriculum, tools, training and mentorship—for educators and students across the U.S. over the next four years.

“At Ambow, we envision a future where learning has no boundaries. HybriU™, our proprietary phygital innovation, transforms this vision into reality. It brings classrooms to students no matter where they live, allowing them to move freely between digital and physical spaces, and across languages and cultures,” said Dr. Jin Huang, Chairman and CEO of Ambow Education. “By joining this pledge, we’re helping ensure that every student, regardless of location or background, can access immersive learning experiences supported by the latest AI-enabled tools.”

With headquarters in Cupertino, Calif. and operations in San Diego, Calif., Ambow has pioneered a hybrid model of immersive education through its proprietary HybriU™ platform. Designed to blend in-person and digital instruction with AI tools like real-time transcription, multilingual translation, auto-generated high-quality online content, and adaptive analytics, HybriU is currently in use by institutions such as Colorado State University, University of the West and New School of Architecture & Design, to expand access to high-quality instruction and cross-border learning.

“Ambow’s mission has always been to bridge learners with innovation,” said James Bartholomew, President of Ambow Education. “This pledge is an opportunity to join like-minded leaders in shaping an inclusive, tech-forward future for American education.”

Ambow will contribute to the goals of the pledge by partnering with schools to provide access to its HybriU AI technology and learning delivery platform, along with educator support and delivering scalable technology to extend classroom reach and drive national impact. These efforts align with the work of the White House Task Force on AI Education and further support the federal government’s commitment to strengthening America’s access to AI-related learning opportunities, building educator capacity by integrating AI into teaching, and using AI-enabled technology to improve learning experiences.

About Ambow

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. is an AI-driven technology company offering phygital (physical + digital) solutions for education, corporate conferencing and live events. Through its flagship platform, HybriU, Ambow is shaping the future of learning, collaboration and communication—delivering immersive, intelligent, real-time experiences across industries. The Company's headquarters are located in Cupertino, Calif., with operations and a wholly-owned for-profit college (New School of Architecture & Design) in San Diego, Calif. For more information, visit Ambow’s corporate website at https://www.ambow.com/.

