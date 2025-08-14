MiniLuxe Announces Completion of Planned Share Issuance for the Purposes of Acquiring a New Studio Location in Dallas, Texas

Company Continues its Expansion with a New Prime Studio Location and Experienced Team in Dallas Fort Worth’s Lakewood Area

Boston, MA, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiniLuxe Holding Corp. (TSXV: MNLX) (“MiniLuxe” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that, further to its press release dated August 11, 2025 , it has completed (with the approval of the TSXV) the issuance a total of 437,500 Class A subordinate voting shares to an arm’s length party at a deemed price of USD $0.40 per share. The issuance was completed in connection with the formation of a limited liability company established to acquire a new studio location in the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) Market and in exchange for the right, title and interest to 175,000 LLC membership units of the proposed new studio.

Following the closing of the transaction, MiniLuxe’s wholly owned subsidiary holds approximately 66.15% of the issued and outstanding LLC membership interests of the newly formed entity. The issuances of new treasury shares represented a portion of the Company’s consideration.

All securities issued pursuant to the transaction are subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

This acquisition strengthens MiniLuxe’s presence in the Dallas Fort Worth market, a key growth region for the Company and it represents another successful expansion via M&A and conversion. The Company plans to continue accelerating growth through acquisitions, new company-owned stores, joint-ventures and franchising. In all cases, MiniLuxe prioritizes the talent behind the studio – the people responsible for operating and delivering the consistency and quality standards of the MiniLuxe brand experience.

This opportunity in Dallas Fort Worth offered not only one of the most desirable commercial locations but also a strong JV partner in Leslie Concors -- an experienced entrepreneur and operator with a 25-year track record of successfully growing private equity–backed consumer brands and recruiting top talent. The joint venture also brings the investment and operating expertise of Kayleigh Se, MiniLuxe’s long-standing Regional Operating Partner for the greater Dallas area. Key team members of the acquired salon will remain with MiniLuxe.

“We are finding some good signs of M&A success in identifying tier-one conversion opportunities that are in the right neighborhoods with the right local and operating experience. I am thrilled about this Lakewood location in Texas, which expands our presence in a very strong and proven market,” said Anthony (Tony) Tjan, CEO of MiniLuxe.

“After being a loyal MiniLuxe client for years, I am excited to become a shareholder in MiniLuxe and become a partner in this location—and hopefully more going forward. In partnership with Kayleigh and the MiniLuxe leadership team, I am confident we can make this acquisition highly accretive and bring the MiniLuxe experience to the phenomenal Lakewood neighborhood,” said Leslie Concors.

About MiniLuxe

MiniLuxe , a Delaware corporation based in Boston, Massachusetts. MiniLuxe is a lifestyle brand and talent empowerment platform servicing the beauty and self-care industry. The Company focuses on delivering high-quality nail care and esthetic services and offers a suite of trusted proprietary products that are used in the Company’s owned-and-operated studio services. For over a decade, MiniLuxe has been elevating industry standards through healthier, ultra-hygienic services, a modern design esthetic, socially responsible labor practices, and better-for-you, cleaner products. MiniLuxe’s aims to radically transform a highly fragmented and under-regulated self-care and nail care industry through its brand, standards, and technology platform that collectively enable better talent and client experiences.

In addition to creating long-term durable economic returns for stakeholders, MiniLuxe is expanding its reach through franchising and acquisition of existing nail salons , offering entrepreneurs the opportunity to partner with a brand recognized as the best nail salon franchise . MiniLuxe seeks to empower one of the most diverse and largest hourly worker segments through professional development, economic mobility, and ownership opportunities. For its clients, MiniLuxe offers best-in-class self-care services and better-for-you products, and for nail care and beauty professionals, MiniLuxe seeks to become the employer of choice. Since its inception, MiniLuxe has performed over 4 million services.

