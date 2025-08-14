Xtract One Drives International Growth Through US$2.6 Million Follow-On Contract with Global Entertainment Organization

TORONTO, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xtract One Technologies (TSX: XTRA)(OTCQX: XTRAF)(FRA: 0PL) (“Xtract One” or the “Company”) today announced it has been awarded a US$2.6 million contract to expand its SmartGateway deployment at a major international entertainment organization’s venue. This additional project extends Xtract One’s 2023 installation at the same location and demonstrates customer satisfaction along with growing demand for the Company’s solutions in international markets. The initial three-year deal totaled over US$5.1 million and included hardware, software, installation, and support components.

With deployment of this three year expansion contract planned for 2026 to align with the organization’s scheduled expansion and enhancement activities, this project will scale up Xtract One’s existing footprint and further support the entertainment organization’s mission to deliver safer guest experiences at its venue. With this expansion, Xtract One reinforces its strategic commitment to delivering its innovative technologies to world-class, forward-thinking destinations globally. The expansion also indicates successful product fit and function, able to address the venue’s unique needs and international requirements.

“Working together for two years now, we’re honored to continue strengthening our partnership with this landmark destination to further showcase the efficacy of our weapons detection technology on a global scale,” said Peter Evans, CEO of Xtract One. “International growth is a core focus for us, and this expansion project – with such a prominent organization – underscores the value of our solutions for key players around the world, provides another strong reference account, and ensures the safety and outstanding experiences for the more than 25 million patrons who visit the venue annually. I believe this is the single largest deployment of any solution globally. As more organizations across the world adopt tech-driven security solutions — particularly those that address the critical need for accurate knife detection — we look forward to further expanding our international customer base and showcasing SmartGateway as a viable solution for all venue security needs.”

About Xtract One

Xtract One Technologies is a leading technology-driven provider of threat detection and security solutions leveraging AI to deliver seamless and secure experiences. The Company makes unobtrusive weapons and threat detection systems that are designed to assist facility operators in prioritizing- and delivering improved “Walk-right-In” experiences while enhancing safety. Xtract One's innovative portfolio of AI-powered Gateway solutions excels at allowing facilities to discreetly screen and identify weapons and other threats at points of entry and exit without disrupting the flow of traffic. With solutions built to serve the unique market needs for schools, hospitals, arenas, stadiums, manufacturing, distribution, and other customers, Xtract One is recognized as a market leader delivering the highest security in combination with the best individual experience. For more information, visit www.xtractone.com or connect on Facebook , X , and LinkedIn .

About Threat Detection Systems

Xtract One solutions, when properly configured, deployed, and utilized, are designed to help enhance safety and reduce threats. Given the wide range of potential threats in today's world, no threat detection system is 100% effective. Xtract One solutions should be utilized as one element in a multilayered approach to physical security.

