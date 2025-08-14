IDEX Biometrics ASA: Extraordinary general meeting held on 14 August 2025

IDEX Biometrics ASA held an extraordinary general meeting on 14 August 2025.

All resolutions were passed as proposed in the notice and agenda update for the meeting.

The minutes of the meeting will be available at the company's web site in due course.

IDEX Biometrics’ reports and presentations are available on our website: www.idexbiometrics.com/investors

For further information, please contact: Anders Storbråten, CEO and CFO, Tel: +47 416 38 582

E-mail: ir@idexbiometrics.com

About IDEX Biometrics:

IDEX Biometrics ASA (IDEX) is a global technology leader in fingerprint biometrics, offering authentication solutions across payments, access control, and digital identity. Our solutions bring convenience, security, peace of mind and seamless user experiences to the world. Built on patented and proprietary sensor technologies, integrated circuit designs, and software, our biometric solutions target card-based applications for payments and digital authentication. As an industry-enabler we partner with leading card manufacturers and technology companies to bring our solutions to market.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com

About this notice:

This notice was issued by Kjell-Arne Besseberg, COO, on 14 August 2025 at 14:00 CEST on behalf of IDEX Biometrics ASA. This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.







