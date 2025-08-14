BCC Research Forecasts Steady 4.6% CAGR for Blood Platelet Market Through 2030

Boston, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, the “Global Blood Platelet Market” is expected to grow from $3.2 billion in 2025 to $4 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2030.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the global blood platelet market, evaluating trends, challenges, and growth drivers. It segments the market by platelet type, application, end user, and region, covering the regions of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. It explores the full value chain from blood collection and platelet processing to distribution and clinical use, highlighting the role of both independent and government-funded organizations. The study also examines regulatory frameworks, emerging technologies, and patents, and concludes with a competitive analysis, a look at company’s ESG initiatives and profiles of leading market players.

This report is particularly relevant today due to the increasing clinical importance of blood platelets in routine as well as specialized medical care. Platelets play a vital role not only in clotting and wound healing but also in immune defense, tissue regeneration, and disease progression, particularly in cancer. Rising cases of platelet deficiency linked to chemotherapy, infections such as dengue, and autoimmune disorders are driving demand for therapeutic transfusions. Advances in platelet collection methods, such as apheresis, have improved safety and efficiency, supporting a more reliable supply chain. This growing demand across hospitals, surgical centers, and blood banks underscores the urgent need for innovation and strategic planning in the blood platelet market.

The factors driving the market’s growth include:

Rising Number of Surgical Procedures: The rising number of surgeries globally, especially complex ones like organ transplants and cancer treatments, has led to a higher demand for platelets. These are crucial for preventing excessive bleeding and aiding in patient recovery during and after surgical interventions.

Better Awareness of the Importance of Blood Donation: Improved public awareness through campaigns and education has encouraged more people to donate blood and platelets. This helps maintain a steady supply, which is vital since platelets have a short shelf life and are needed regularly in medical treatments.

Increased Number of Government Initiatives: Governments worldwide are supporting blood donation through funding, infrastructure development, and awareness programs. These initiatives enhance the availability of platelets and contribute to the overall growth of the market.

Prevalence of Chronic Blood-Related Disorders: An increasing number of patients suffering from chronic conditions such as leukemia, anemia, and thrombocytopenia require frequent platelet transfusions. This constant medical need significantly drives the demand for platelet products worldwide.

Approximately 118 million blood donations are collected worldwide each year, with high-income nations accounting for 40% of these donation, despite representing just 16% of the world’s population.

Women contribute 33% of total blood donations, although this figure varies significantly by region and country. In 15 countries, female donors make up less than 10% of all donations.

Blood donors are generally categorized into three groups: voluntary unpaid donors, family/replacement donors, and paid donors. Ensuring a consistent and safe blood supply largely depends on a stable pool of regular, voluntary, and unpaid contributors.

In the U.S., there are 53 community-based and 90 hospital-based blood collection centers. Community centers are responsible for gathering nearly 60% of the nation’s blood, while the American Red Cross supplies the remaining 40%.

Each day in the U.S., close to 6,000 units of platelets are administered to patients in need of transfusions.

The report addresses the following questions:

What are the projected size and growth rate of the market?

The blood platelets market is projected to grow from $3.1 billion in 2024 to $4 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% during the forecast period.

Which factors are driving the growth of the market?

Increasing number of surgical procedures, growing awareness regarding the importance of blood donation, rising government initiatives, and increasing prevalence of chronic blood-related disorders are the factors driving market growth.

Which market segments are covered in the report?

Platelet type, application, end user, and region.

Which platelet type segment will be dominant through 2030?

The apheresis derived platelet type segment is expected to dominate the market through the end of 2030.

Which region has the largest market share?

North America has the largest market share.

Who are the major organizations in the market?

American National Red Cross, Vitalant, Canadian Blood Services, NHS Blood and Transplant and Red Cross Society of China.

