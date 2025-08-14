Bath & Body Works to Report Second Quarter Results on August 28, 2025

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE: BBWI) announced today that it plans to report its second quarter 2025 financial results before market open on Thursday, August 28, 2025. In conjunction with this report, the company will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET during which Daniel Heaf, chief executive officer, and Eva Boratto, chief financial officer, will discuss the company's results and provide a business update. Supplemental materials will be posted approximately 90 minutes prior to the start of the conference call on the events and presentations page in the Investors section of the company’s website at bbwinc.com.

Investors and analysts interested in participating in the conference call are invited to dial 877-407-9219 (domestic) or 412-652-1274 (international). A telephone replay of the conference call can be accessed by dialing 877-660-6853 (domestic) or 201-612-7415 (international) and entering access code 13754889.

To listen to the audio webcast, please visit the events and presentations page in the Investors section of the company’s website at bbwinc.com. The webcast replay will be available approximately three hours following the live call and archived for 90 days.

ABOUT BATH & BODY WORKS:

Home of America’s Favorite Fragrances®, Bath & Body Works is a global leader in personal care and home fragrance, including top-selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap. Powered by agility and innovation, the company’s predominantly U.S.-based supply chain enables it to deliver quality, on-trend luxuries at affordable prices. Bath & Body Works serves and delights customers however and wherever they want to shop, from welcoming, in-store experiences at 1,900 Company-operated Bath & Body Works locations in the U.S. and Canada, 524 international franchised locations and an online storefront at bathandbodyworks.com (as of May 3, 2025).

For further information, please contact:

Bath & Body Works:

Investor Relations

Luke Long

investorrelations@bbw.com

Media Relations

Emmy Beach

communications@bbw.com