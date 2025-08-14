Vivid Seats Unveils 2025 NFL Fan Loyalty Report

CHICAGO, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAT), a leading marketplace that connects fans to live events, today released its 2025 NFL Fan Loyalty Report*, highlighting the most dedicated fanbases ahead of the upcoming 2025-26 season. Drawing from its proprietary data, Vivid Seats analyzed fan behavior across three key metrics: travel, crowd presence, and year-over-year price increases. The result is a snapshot of which teams are inspiring the strongest fan support heading into the new season.

Road Warriors: Eagles Soar to No. 1

Vivid Seats’ Fan Forecast® projects which fanbases dominate the stands each week. By analyzing trends from the 2024 NFL regular season, Vivid Seats identified the fanbases that consistently showed up at away games and those expected to carry that momentum into 2025. Compared to the 2024 NFL Loyalty Report, the Philadelphia Eagles made a significant jump from No. 4 to No. 1, increasing their average road game presence from 40% to 47% in the same year they took home the Super Bowl LIX win. The San Francisco 49ers followed closely with 45% while the Buffalo Bills, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Las Vegas Raiders rounded out the top five.

Top Road Fanbases

Philadelphia Eagles – 47% San Francisco 49ers – 45% Buffalo Bills – 43% Pittsburgh Steelers – 38% Las Vegas Raiders – 38%



The NFL’s Biggest Travelers: Raiders Fans Log the Most Miles

For the second year in a row, the Las Vegas Raiders fans traveled the farthest, averaging 575 miles per game during the 2024 season. This marks the second year in a row Raiders fans have led the league in travel distance. 49ers fans followed with an average of 529 miles per game, and Seattle Seahawks fans came in next at 462 miles. These numbers show the lengths (literally) fans go for their teams.

Top Traveling Fandoms

Las Vegas Raiders – 575 miles San Francisco 49ers – 529 miles Seattle Seahawks – 462 miles Miami Dolphins – 443 miles Arizona Cardinals – 439 miles



Demand Soars for Lions, Commanders, and Bears

Once viewed as underdogs, the Detroit Lions have seen a major surge in support, with the average ticket price for home and away games jumping 29% year-over-year. The Washington Commanders (+24%), and the Chicago Bears (+21%) also saw major jumps. NFC teams overall are driving the most demand heading into 2025, with an average sold price of $331 compared to $297 for AFC teams. Sunday is the most affordable day to catch an NFL game this season, with tickets averaging $303.

Buzzworthy NFL Teams

Detroit Lions – +29% Washington Commanders – +24% Chicago Bears – +21% Philadelphia Eagles – +17% Minnesota Vikings – +16%









America’s Fan Footprint: Which Teams Own the Most Counties?

By analyzing ticket sales by county,** Vivid Seats identified where each fanbase holds the strongest support. America’s Team, the Dallas Cowboys, topped the list again with dominance in 290 counties spanning Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, and parts of New Mexico. The Kansas City Chiefs (262 counties), and the Minnesota Vikings (207 counties) followed. Fans can explore the full interactive map here to see which team claims their hometown.

Fans can download the Vivid Seats app (iOS and Android), for tickets to every NFL matchup, access daily prediction games like Game Center Pick Its, and earn rewards including a free 11th ticket, surprise upgrades, and birthday perks.

*Data was recorded by analyzing ticket data as of July 2025 and excludes preseason and postseason ticket sales.

** Data was recorded by tracking the number of tickets sold to a team’s games, from 2024 to present day, per billing zip code. Excludes preseason and postseason ticket sales.

ABOUT VIVID SEATS

Founded in 2001, Vivid Seats is a leading online ticket marketplace committed to becoming the ultimate partner for connecting fans to the live events, artists, and teams they love. Based on the belief that everyone should “Experience It Live,” the Chicago-based company provides exceptional value by providing one of the widest selections of events and tickets in North America and an industry leading Vivid Seats Rewards program where all fans earn on every purchase. Through its proprietary software and unique technology, Vivid Seats drives the consumer and business ecosystem for live event ticketing and enables the power of shared experiences to unite people. Vivid Seats has been recognized by Newsweek as one of America’s Best Companies for Customer Service in ticketing. Fans who want to have the best live experiences can start by downloading the Vivid Seats mobile app, going to vividseats.com, or calling 866-848-8499.

Media

Vivid Seats

Aida Rizvic

aida.rizvic@vividseats.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6ca0a9cb-fbcd-4aa8-ab4a-14bcbd3ddd70

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e4d2fac5-e184-4b96-9872-5867ccb132ab