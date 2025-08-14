Fluent, Inc. Adds Authentic Brands Group to Partner Network, Powering Post-Purchase Monetization Across Brand Portfolio

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT), a leader in commerce media, today announced an expanded partnership with Authentic Brands Group (Authentic), bringing a portfolio of iconic brands into Fluent’s growing network of commerce media partners – further reinforcing its position as a trusted post-purchase monetization partner to leading retailers.

Authentic is the world’s leading sports, lifestyle, and entertainment brand owner, with a portfolio that generates more than $32 billion in global annual retail sales. The partnership follows successful campaign launches across several of Authentic’s owned and licensed brands, including Eddie Bauer, Nautica, Lucky Brand and Aéropostale. Now, through a broader agreement, Fluent will support post-purchase monetization for additional brands such as Reebok, Vince Camuto, Volcom, Champion, RVCA, DC Shoes, and more— with the goal of adding millions of annual transactions to Fluent’s growing commerce media partner network.



“Our partnership with Authentic represents a major step forward in Fluent’s mission to build a robust, high-performance commerce media network,” said Tim Lukens, President of Commerce Media Solutions at Fluent. “With Authentic’s globally recognized portfolio and massive retail reach, we’re unlocking premium ad inventory for brands — while helping Authentic drive new revenue streams and elevate the customer experience at checkout.”



By integrating Fluent’s post-purchase ad technology, Authentic’s retail partners can deliver personalized, non-endemic offers that drive incremental revenue without disrupting the consumer journey—further deepening brand loyalty while creating performance-driven touchpoints for advertisers.



“Fluent has proven to be a strong partner in helping us unlock incremental value across our portfolio,” said Adam Kronengold, Chief Digital Officer at Authentic Brands Group. “Their data driven approach and commerce media expertise will continue to help us drive new revenue while enhancing the customer experience with relevant and engaging content at the moment of transaction.”



This portfolio-level partnership highlights Fluent’s value as a strategic monetization partner to some of the most influential players in retail. To learn more about Fluent’s post-purchase monetization solutions and partner network, visit https://fluentco.com/for-partners/.

About Fluent, Inc.

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT) is a commerce media solutions provider connecting top-tier brands with highly engaged consumers. Leveraging exclusive ad inventory, robust first-party data, privacy-first infrastructure, and proprietary machine learning, Fluent unlocks additional revenue streams for partners and empowers advertisers to acquire their most valuable customers at scale. Founded in 2010, Fluent uses its deep expertise in performance marketing to drive monetization and increase engagement at key touchpoints across the customer journey. For more insights, visit https://www.fluentco.com.



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA), which statements may be identified by words such as “expects,” “plans,” “projects,” “will,” “may,” “anticipate,” “believes,” “should,” “intends,” “estimates,” and other words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict, are beyond our control and which may cause results to differ materially from expectations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on our expectations as of the date of this press release and speak only as of the date of this press release. Readers are also advised to consider the factors under the heading “Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, as may be supplemented or amended by the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other SEC filings. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

