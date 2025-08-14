ECGI's Uplist Ventures Invests in Multilingual AI Sales and Marketing Platform AuraChat

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- ECGI Holdings Inc. (OTC: ECGI ) today announced that its investment arm, Uplist Ventures, has closed a strategic investment in AuraChat.ai, an award-winning sales and marketing automation platform using over 25 proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) models.

The deal comes ahead of AuraChat's planned September 2025 launch of its competitive-intelligence upgrade, AuraConnect™ 2.0, which is designed to accelerate growth and extend the platform's reach into sectors including automotive, real estate, and retail.

AuraChat delivers enterprise-grade AI voice, video, and messaging solutions that enable human-quality customer interactions in more than 50 languages. Its AI agents provide 24/7 customer service, lead follow-up, appointment scheduling, and competitive intelligence, all integrated with real-time analytics. Already building momentum in Latin America's automotive sales sector, AuraChat is preparing to scale in the U.S. and expand its footprint into additional industries such as travel and tourism and e-commerce.

Rapid Growth and Recognized Innovation

In less than 12 months, AuraChat has achieved nearly $400,000 in annual recurring revenue, a 22% increase since July, and was named one of the UCLA Anderson School of Business's Top 10 Startups. The company's leadership includes alumni of Amazon, Microsoft, and Warner, bringing deep enterprise experience to its growth strategy.

Large and Expanding Market Opportunity

AuraChat's addressable market in automotive sales alone is estimated at $65 billion, growing to more than $460 billion across its targeted verticals. The upcoming AuraConnect™ 2.0 will expand these capabilities with advanced tools to monitor more than 250 competitor data points, giving clients deeper market insights to support acquisition and retention strategies.

Strategic Fit with Uplist Ventures' Vision

"Our focus is building a portfolio of early-stage companies that demonstrate strong execution today and are positioned for significant future growth," said Simon Yu, CEO of ECGI Holdings and Managing Director of Uplist Ventures. "AuraChat's proven revenue growth, advanced technology, and experienced leadership team make it an exciting addition to our portfolio."

Enrique Partida, Founder and CEO of AuraChat, added: "We are excited to join Uplist Ventures' portfolio. This investment supports our expansion into new markets and helps us scale our AI solutions to empower businesses to grow faster, smarter, and more competitively."

This investment reflects ECGI's strategy to build a portfolio of innovative, market-ready companies positioned to capitalize on emerging trends, with AI a clear growth driver in the small-cap and OTC markets in 2025.

About ECGI dba Uplist Ventures

ECGI Holdings, Inc., through its Uplist Ventures initiative, is a diversified holding company that blends elements of venture capital and private equity. The company focuses on early-stage startups in artificial intelligence (AI), healthcare technology, blockchain, vertical software, and other innovation-driven sectors. Uplist Ventures seeks out companies with strong fundamentals and long-term potential to thrive in the public markets through accelerated, alternative paths to scale.

ECGI's Current Investments:

Payday Fantasy , powered by AI at its core, brings together the best of Discord, DraftKings, and Twitch to create an entirely new betting journey, turning fantasy sports into a fun, shared experience instead of a solo game in the $89.9 billion global fantasy sports market.



TrueToForm is a patented artificial intelligence (AI)-powered 3D body measurement software-as-a-service (SaaS) for ready-to-wear apparel fitting and made-to-measure apparel design and manufacturing, a combined $8.2 billion market.

Pacific Saddlery is a premier manufacturer and retailer in the $6.5 billion equestrian apparel market and the $11 billion equestrian equipment market.

Vintner's Caldera Ranch is a five-acre vineyard located in Lake County, California, specializing in Petite Sirah and serving as a short-term rental property, tapping into the $121 billion short-term rental market.

For additional information, please contact us at info@ecgiholdings.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events and ECGI Holdings' expected performance. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially. Investors are encouraged to review the Company's filings for additional information.

For more information, please contact:

Jamie Steigerwald

jamie@ecgiholdings.com

SOURCE: ECGI HOLDINGS, INC.