ECGI Appoints AI Platform Architect as CTO to Build Mortgage Tokenization Infrastructure

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECGI Holdings, Inc. (OTC: ECGI ) announced today that Mandeep Singh has been appointed Chief Technology Officer to spearhead the design and deployment of the company's AI-driven mortgage tokenization infrastructure. Singh will architect the platform that powers ECGI's next phase of technology expansion, including real-time asset intelligence and automated, on-chain treasury systems that support the multi-trillion-dollar mortgage lending markets.

Singh brings more than a decade of experience in machine learning, quantitative financial modeling and decentralized systems. Most recently, he led GenAI platform integration and ML infrastructure at Alation, where he built production-scale LLM and telemetry systems that connected enterprise data with operational decision making. Earlier, he co-founded Skryty, an AI firm that engineered a GPU-accelerated trading engine capable of real-time pattern recognition across NASDAQ feeds. His work at Goldman Sachs and Bloomberg added deep expertise in signal generation, large-scale data engineering and applied financial intelligence.

At ECGI, Singh will serve as the platform architect responsible for building the company's institutional-grade tokenization engine and the AI frameworks that analyze mortgage performance signals in real time. His mandate includes creating the automation layer that allows tokenized mortgage assets to behave as self-updating financial instruments, including AI-managed treasury functions, waterfall tracking and risk telemetry. Development is already underway, with the company preparing to use RezyFi as the proving ground for its first tokenization pilot.

"The mortgage sector is shifting toward intelligent, programmable assets," said Mandeep Singh, Chief Technology Officer of ECGI Holdings. "Our work at ECGI focuses on creating the AI layer that transforms mortgage pools into dynamic financial objects with real-time risk signals, treasury automation and transparent on-chain auditability. This is the architecture institutional lenders and investors will expect as the market evolves."

Jamie Steigerwald, President of ECGI Holdings, said "Mandeep brings the technical depth needed to unify AI, tokenization and treasury automation within a single platform designed for institutional use. His appointment reinforces our commitment to building modern financial infrastructure that supports the evolving needs of lenders and investors."

ECGI plans to continue expanding its technology team and strategic partnerships as development progresses on its tokenization engine and AI-driven mortgage intelligence platform. The company also remains on track toward finalizing the definitive agreement with RezyFi as part of its broader technology deployment strategy.

About ECGI Holdings

ECGI Holdings, Inc. (OTC: ECGI ) is a technology-driven investment and development company focused on building innovative, technology-enabled businesses with sustainable, long-term revenue models. The company's portfolio and strategic interests span high-growth sectors such as artificial intelligence, fintech, fashion technology, and experiential hospitality, industries with significant global demand and long-term growth potential.

ECGI's current investments and partnerships include Entrepreneur Ventures Fund I ; TCA Venture Group ; AuraChat.ai , an AI conversational platform transforming business communication; Payday Fantasy , a next-generation fantasy sports marketplace; TrueToForm , an AI-powered 3D body-scanning software improving fit accuracy in e-commerce; Pacific Saddlery , a luxury equestrian apparel and equipment brand; and Vintner's Caldera Ranch, a five-acre vineyard and rental property in California's wine country.

Through active partnerships, strategic investments, and disciplined development, ECGI leverages emerging technologies to unlock new revenue opportunities and position its portfolio for accelerated growth and broader market visibility.

