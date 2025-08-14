Reborn Coffee Signs $1 Million Licensing Agreement to Expand into South Korea

BREA, Calif., Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reborn Coffee Inc. (Nasdaq: REBN), a leader in the specialty coffee market, today announced the signing of a $1 million exclusive licensing agreement with Reborn Korea Co., Ltd. to develop and operate Reborn Coffee retail locations throughout South Korea.

Under the terms of the agreement, Reborn Korea Co., Ltd. will oversee all store development, operations, and local brand growth, bringing Reborn Coffee’s specialty offerings to the South Korean market. The partnership will also introduce Reborn’s signature cold brew and café menu, while adapting to Korean consumer trends and preferences.

“We are excited to partner with a strong regional team to introduce Reborn Coffee to the vibrant and influential South Korean market,” said Jay Kim, CEO of Reborn Coffee. “This marks a significant milestone in our global strategy as we continue to build a high-quality coffee experience in key international regions.”

South Korea is recognized as the third-largest coffee-consuming country in the world on a per capita basis, making it a strategic location for Reborn Coffee’s premium offerings. The country’s deeply rooted café culture and demand for high-quality, specialty coffee provide an ideal platform for growth.

The flagship location will be launched in the heart of the Seoul Metropolitan center, one of the most dynamic, commercial, and cultural hubs in Asia, providing strong brand visibility and access to high-volume foot traffic.

The new three-story headquarters in front of Gwanghwamun, the main and largest gate of Gyeongbokgung Palace in Seoul and a major cultural landmark, is set to open this fall, marking Reborn Korea’s formal entry into the domestic market. Located at 24 Yulgok-ro, the flagship store will feature a multifunctional building that combines a café, roasting lab, education center, and office space. The first floor will host a spacious café and bakery corner; the second floor will house a roasting research lab and sprouted coffee experience zone; and the third floor will include training rooms for baristas and bakers as well as administrative offices. Visitors will enjoy stunning views of Gwanghwamun and Bugaksan, part of the city wall that protected the capital during the Joseon Dynasty, from the rooftop and terrace.

A company spokesperson stated, “This space will become a new landmark offering premium coffee and bakery experiences in the heart of the city, allowing guests to experience Reborn’s 4th Wave coffee and artisan bakery together.”

Following the launch of the flagship, Reborn Korea plans to open directly operated stores sequentially in Gwangjin, Nami Island, and Bundang, with further expansion into major provincial cities to build a nationwide network within the year. This expansion will introduce Reborn’s unique sprouted coffee and Bbang Ssaem’s baking expertise to Korean consumers while serving as a showcase to attract partners and franchisees.

This agreement reflects Reborn Coffee’s accelerating global expansion, following successful licensing deals in the Middle East, China’s Guangdong and Liaoning provinces, and recent signings in Georgia and Armenia.

