Easy Environmental Solutions Secures Full Down Payment for First EasyFEN™ Units in Africa

Full down payment on $3.4 million order confirms Kenyan launch

Each EasyFEN™ unit designed to deliver $19 million in recurring revenue annually while restoring farmland at scale

Production at full capacity in Mankato with public showcase scheduled before shipment

MANKATO, Minn., Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Utilities Ventures, Inc. (OTC: DUTV), operating as Easy Environmental Solutions Inc., has received the full down payment on its $3.4 million contract for its first EasyFEN™ waste-to-microbial fertilizer units in Africa, with Kenya confirmed as the initial deployment site. This milestone positions the Company to tap into Africa’s share of the $381 billion global fertilizer market and sets in motion a large-scale initiative to combat food insecurity and soil degradation in a region where hunger deepens year after year.



EasyFEN™ Waste-To-Microbial Fertilizer Unit



“This is a historic moment—not only for our company but for African agriculture,” said Mark Gaalswyk, CEO of Easy Environmental Solutions. “The EasyFEN™ system isn’t just sustainable; it’s profitable, scalable, and built to create lasting value for investors while transforming agriculture for entire nations. This is the model wherein doing the right thing for the planet also delivers strong financial returns.”

Turning Waste Into Wealth

Each EasyFEN™ unit processes up to 17,500 tons of organic waste annually, converting it into more than 2.7 million gallons of Terreplenish®—a proprietary, 100% organic microbial fertilizer. At full capacity, a single EasyFEN™ unit is expected to generate approximately $19 million in recurring annual revenue through ongoing Terreplenish® production and technology licensing, creating a scalable, high-margin growth model for the Company and its shareholders.

Validated by over 100 independent studies and backed by more than a decade of field data, Terreplenish® restores soil health, boosts yields, and reduces irrigation or rainfall needs by up to 20%. Just two gallons per acre delivers 45–60 lbs. of nitrogen and 15–20 lbs. of phosphorus, enabling each unit to treat 1.35 million acres (approximately 546,000 hectares) of farmland every year.



Terreplenish® - 100% organic microbial fertilizer



Beyond nutrients, Terreplenish® strengthens soil biology, acts as a natural bio fungicide, and builds long-term soil resilience—all while reducing the need for costly synthetic fertilizer imports. By creating fully local, circular economies, EasyFEN™ technology brings each country closer to agricultural self-sufficiency.

Once operational, each EasyFEN unit deployed in Africa can produce enough Terreplenish® annually to support food production for more than 5 million people. The technology—developed by Easy Energy Systems, Inc., manufactured by Easy Modular Manufacturing, and marketed globally under Easy Environmental Solutions, Inc. alongside Feed Earth Now—will be showcased in Mankato, Minnesota, before being shipped to Kenya within the next 90–120 days, offering stakeholders, partners, and community members the chance to see the fully operational system up close.

“This is what the world has been waiting for,” said Nate Carpenter, Vice President of Global Operations – Eastern Hemisphere. “Fully sustainable models. Automated machinery. Profits for developers and affordable pricing for farmers. In an era of famine and water scarcity, the EasyFEN™ isn’t just a solution—it’s the new gold standard, and we’re ready to lead the charge.”

A Continent-Wide Roadmap

Easy Environmental Solutions is in active discussions with political leaders, businesses, and stakeholders in more than 10 African nations.

“This isn’t just about technology—it’s about sovereignty, stability, and long-term agricultural independence,” said Bakry Osman, Director of Africa Operations. “Our goal is Terreplenish® in every African country by 2027. We’re not offering short-term fixes. We’re replacing broken systems at scale.”

For more information, visit www.easyenergysystems.com

About Digital Utilities Ventures, Inc.

Digital Utilities Ventures, Inc. (OTC: DUTV), now doing business as Easy Environmental Solutions Inc., is an innovative company developing modular technologies to solve major world problems. With a strong goal for sustainability and efficiency, DUTV aims to provide solutions for various industries through its unique approach to manufacturing and technology development.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains discussions that may constitute ‘forward-looking' statements. Often these statements contain the words "believe," "estimate," "project," "expect" or similar expressions. These statements are made in reliance on the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, acceptance of the Company's current and future products and services in the marketplace, the ability of the Company to develop effective new products and receive regulatory approvals of such products, competitive factors, dependence upon third-party vendors, and other risks detailed in the Company's periodic report filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. By making these forward-looking statements, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release.

Contact:

Mark K. Gaalswyk, CEO - Mark@easyenergysystems.com

Nate Carpenter – ncarpenter@easyenergysystems.com

Bakry Osman – bakry@easyenergysystems.com

www.easyenergysystems.com

www.easyenergyfinance.com

www.duventures.com

Phone: 952-400-6045

Email: info@duventures.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ad0c113e-f16f-43f3-9112-a0d2357bba76

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6946e9bc-f503-4187-a05b-bdc2bf137262