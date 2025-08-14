Kelly + Motion Recruitment Recognized as IT Contingent Staffing Leader, Star Performer by Everest Group

TROY, Mich., Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kelly + Motion Recruitment has been selected as both an IT Leader and Star Performer on Everest Group’s 2025 US Contingent Staffing PEAK Matrix® Assessment. As the technology workforce solutions division of Kelly (Nasdaq: KELYA, KELYB), Kelly + Motion Recruitment has been recognized for its remarkable growth in market impact, vision and strategic investments.

While Motion Recruitment was named a Star Performer previously and Kelly was positioned as a Major Contender in IT in prior years, Everest Group noted that following Kelly’s acquisition of Motion Recruitment Partners in 2024, the combined business has significantly grown its services and potential for growth across targeted industries. Together, Kelly + Motion Recruitment has demonstrated a strong vision to expand its coverage, has made impactful investments in IT managed services, and is committed to technological innovation focused on AI implementation.

“It’s an honor to be recognized as both a Leader and a Star Performer in IT staffing. This designation shows what can be accomplished when you combine the market expertise and high-touch approach of Motion Recruitment with the enterprise-level reach of Kelly,” said Matt Milano, President of Motion Recruitment. “We are thrilled to be seen as a consultative partner who evolves alongside our clients to meet the challenges they face and deliver the resources and solutions they require to be successful.”

Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix® assesses contingent staffing providers in seven categories: vision and strategy, delivery of output-based staffing solutions, learning and upskilling solutions, market impact, technology capabilities, equity and inclusion solutions, and future investments. They are positioned as Leaders, Major Contenders or Aspirants. Star Performers are identified based on year-over-year performance movement on the PEAK Matrix®.

“Kelly’s strategic investments toward building expertise within IT staffing, consulting, and managed services have enabled its positioning as a Leader and Star Performer on Everest Group’s US IT Contingent Talent and Strategic Solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025. Beyond organic investments, it also strengthened its existing capabilities - particularly within the public sector and telecommunication industries - through the acquisition of Motion Recruitment and its sister brands. This, combined with enhanced delivery capabilities and continued technology investments to build a well-rounded technology stack, markedly strengthened its overall offerings portfolio,” said Priyanka Mitra, Vice President, Everest Group.

With this recognition Kelly became the first company to have been named a Leader and Star Performer on all four Everest Group US Contingent Staffing Peak Matrix® Assessments, including IT, engineering, business professional, and industrial talent and strategic solutions.

In addition to being recognized by Everest Group, Kelly + Motion Recruitment also rose significantly in Staffing Industry Analysts’ list of the largest IT staffing firms in the United States. The combined business ranks 11th in the US, up from 27th and 15th respectively before the acquisition.

About Kelly + Motion Recruitment

Motion Recruitment, part of Kelly Services, Inc. (Nasdaq: KELYA, KELYB), provides IT Staffing & Consulting solutions across North America to meet demand for tech contract, direct hire, and project deliverable needs. Continuing the Kelly tradition of empowering businesses and individuals to access limitless opportunities, Motion Recruitment specializes in staffing solutions for the most challenging tech sectors, including Software, AI, Cybersecurity, and many others, and is the creator of Tech in Motion, a technology networking event and awards program that connects over 350,000 tech enthusiasts. Motion Consulting Group provides consulting solutions for true digital transformation in Agile, DevOps, Cybersecurity & Product Modernization.

About Everest Group

Everest Group is a leading global research firm helping business leaders make confident decisions. Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® assessments provide the analysis and insights enterprises need to make critical selection decisions about global services providers, locations, and products and solutions within various market segments. Likewise, providers of these services, products, and solutions, look to the PEAK Matrix® to gauge and calibrate their offerings against others in the industry or market. Find further details and in-depth content at www.everestgrp.com.

Disclaimer

Licensed extracts taken from Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix® Reports, may be used by licensed third parties for use in their own marketing and promotional activities and collateral. Selected extracts from Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix® reports do not necessarily provide the full context of our research and analysis. All research and analysis conducted by Everest Group’s analysts and included in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix® reports is independent and no organization has paid a fee to be featured or to influence their ranking. To access the complete research and to learn more about our methodology, please visit Everest Group PEAK Matrix® Reports.

