Deposco Celebrates Inclusion in the 2025 Inc. 5000

ATLANTA, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deposco, a leading provider of AI-powered supply chain solutions, today announced its inclusion in the 2025 Inc. 5000 list, a prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. This recognition underscores the company's commitment to innovation, excellence, and sustained growth in a competitive market.

"We are thrilled to join the Inc. 5000 list a fifth year in a row; it’s incredible validation of what we continue to accomplish together with our customers," said Bill Gibson, CEO of Deposco. "This past peak season, our platform handled 1.2% of all U.S. commerce, processing nearly $58 billion in sales (a 31% year-over-year growth). Those numbers tell a story about trust from thousands of retailers, brands, and 3PLs that rely on us for their most critical operations. What excites me even more is how we're using AI to evolve beyond traditional supply chain management into commerce intelligence."

The Inc. 5000 list is a celebration of entrepreneurial success, showcasing companies that have achieved significant revenue growth despite economic challenges. Deposco has demonstrated resilience and adaptability, contributing to job creation and economic development.

For more information about the Inc. 5000 list and to view the complete rankings, visit https://www.inc.com/inc5000/2025 . The list offers insights into the most successful companies across various industries, providing a snapshot of the dynamic landscape of American business.

About Deposco

Deposco's supply chain software maps out success, accelerates execution, and navigates growth journeys, driving unparalleled efficiency and cost savings. Its AI-powered platform delivers actionable insights across the entire supply chain—from planning to execution—adapting like a GPS to keep companies on the optimal path. With the industry's most extensive collection of pre-built integrations for rapid implementation, Deposco helps over 4,000 of the world's fastest-growing retailers, 3PLs, DTC businesses, and brands navigate over 165 million consumer orders globally. Visit www.deposco.com to learn more or schedule a demo at https://deposco.com/request-demo/

Media Contact:

Caroline Price, Arketi Group