Carahsoft Sales VP Bethany Blackwell Named a Finalist in CRN’s Inaugural Best of the Channel Awards

RESTON, Va., Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized Bethany Blackwell as a finalist in the first-ever CRN Best of the Channel Awards in the Best Channel Achiever category.

Bethany’s recognition stems from her innovative approach to channel partnership development and commitment to creating synergies between Carahsoft’s internal teams and external partner network. Through strategic relationship building and collaborative go-to-market initiatives, she has significantly enhanced sales velocity and market penetration across the Public Sector. Her leadership has been instrumental in supporting partnerships with more than 100 independent software vendors (ISVs) across all U.S. Federal cabinet level agencies.

This is the first annual CRN Best of the Channel Awards honoring the individual leaders, teams, and companies setting an example with their visionary strategies and outstanding contributions to channel success. Winners will be announced at the Best of the Channel Awards Gala in Atlanta on Oct. 14, immediately following The Channel Company’s XChange Best of Breed Conference.



As Vice President of Sales at Carahsoft, Bethany Blackwell cultivates partnerships across a comprehensive portfolio of technology vendors including Salesforce, Zoom, Genesys, DocuSign, and Box, alongside more than 100 specialized ISVs serving the Public Sector. With more than a decade of experience in the industry, she leads a team of 170+ professionals spanning sales, contracts and order management, supported by 14 marketing professionals. Bethany’s approach centers on creating interconnected partner ecosystems where reseller partners, technology vendors and internal teams operate as unified forces in the marketplace. Her talent for identifying complementary partnerships has established her as a driving force behind Carahsoft’s channel expansion and market leadership. Beyond external partnerships, Bethany champions a culture of mentorship and cross-functional collaboration that has strengthened Carahsoft’s standing as a trusted partner across the Government technology sector.

"We are excited to spotlight the finalists of the first-ever CRN Best of the Channel Awards, representing the channel’s guiding lights for innovation, partnership, and impact,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor of CRN, The Channel Company. “These leaders, teams, and companies represent the best of what’s possible—from future-focused strategies and bold leadership to a deep commitment to channel-driven success. We are proud to highlight how their achievements and dedication drive the channel forward.”

"Bethany’s leadership has not only driven exceptional revenue growth but also transformed how we connect vendors, integrators, reseller partners, and customers to deliver holistic, high-impact solutions,” said Patrick Gallagher, EVP at Carahsoft. “Her ability to drive strategic alignment while cultivating a culture of mentorship is unmatched. We are incredibly proud of her recognition as a finalist and look forward to the continued evolution of our partner ecosystem under her guidance.”



The full list of CRN Best of the Channel Award finalists can be viewed online starting July 22nd at crn.com/best-of-the-channel-awards.

