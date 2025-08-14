ELB Learning Appoints John Cole as Chief Financial Officer to Support Organization’s Strategic Growth

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ELB Learning , a leading provider of immersive learning solutions, today announced John Cole as Chief Financial Officer, along with several key additions to its executive leadership team. These hires mark a pivotal step as the company accelerates its evolution from a learning experience provider to a leading strategic partner in human capital transformation.

Cole brings over 25 years of finance and operational leadership experience to ELB, with a track record of delivering transformative results for Fortune 100 and 500 organizations. His approach centers on aligning financial strategy with business outcomes, leveraging his background in driving multimillion-dollar cost savings, implementing risk-based pricing strategies, and reengineering processes to unlock long-term value.

“Aligning financial strategy with long-term business goals is crucial,” said Cole. “What drew me to ELB was its vision for driving and supporting human capital transformation and a leadership team committed to driving real business impact. I’m looking forward to helping strengthen the financial infrastructure that will support ELB’s next phase of growth.”

Joining Cole are Marko Horvat, who will lead a new solutions practice focused on supporting senior finance leaders as SVP Business Transformation, and Christine Hass, who will head ELB’s leadership solutions as VP of Leadership Strategy.

“Our clients are looking to build stronger, more agile businesses, and our new leadership team will help us continue to expand our capabilities while delivering real outcomes,” said Andrew Scivally, CEO of ELB Learning. “John’s experience driving enterprise transformation and financial discipline will be critical as we continue to scale our solutions and services. With Marko bringing new focus to strategic finance enablement and Christine expanding our leadership development offerings, we’re strengthening our ability to support business priorities at every level.”

With capabilities in AI adoption, performance measurement, enablement, and strategic roadmapping, ELB collaborates with organizations to design and execute workforce solutions that align with business priorities and deliver measurable ROI. To support this next chapter, ELB also recently launched a redesigned website that reflects its expanded offerings and consultative approach.

Learn more at www.elblearning.com .

About ELB Learning

ELB Learning is a strategic workforce development partner to 80% of the Fortune 100. The Company combines expert consulting with innovative learning technology to solve real business challenges and deliver measurable results.

ELB’s services span revenue transformation, leadership development, sales enablement, onboarding optimization, global learning delivery, and AI readiness. Its technology portfolio – including immersive learning software, gamification, virtual reality, and more – enables organizations to create engaging, scalable learning experiences.

ELB Learning empowers companies to adapt to change, drive innovation, and achieve lasting success by blending visionary strategy with proven execution. To learn more, please visit elblearning.com .

