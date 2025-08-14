Imprivata Patient Access Under Construction in Epic Toolbox for Identity Verification in MyChart

WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imprivata, a leading provider of access management solutions for healthcare and other mission-critical industries, today announced that Imprivata Patient Access is now under construction in Epic Toolbox in the new Identity Verification for MyChart category. Integrating Imprivata Patient Access with Epic MyChart will provide patients with a self-service option for creating or recovering MyChart accounts using advanced face recognition technology, backed by high-assurance identity verification and support for IAL2 standards.

“Digital engagement in healthcare must be built on a foundation of trusted identity,” said Dr. Sean Kelly, Chief Medical Officer at Imprivata. “We designed Imprivata Patient Access to significantly reduce the risks caused by misidentification or identity uncertainty across the entire care journey. Embedding this capability into Epic MyChart and other workflows ensures organizations can improve patient safety and security while significantly reducing costs associated with duplicate medical records or denied claims.”

Accurate patient identification at all points of care

Imprivata Patient Access is a leading biometric patient identification solution that uses face recognition to securely and accurately match patients to their medical record. The Under Construction integration with Epic MyChart strengthens digital access workflows and extends high-assurance identity management across the entire healthcare enterprise. Once patients create their MyChart account, they can be easily and accurately identified with Imprivata Patient Access at registration and throughout the patient journey. This is further simplified by leveraging existing patient photos from Epic for seamless in-office experiences.

By precisely identifying each patient, Imprivata Patient Access significantly reduces patient misidentification that leads to claim denials and duplicate medical records. This accuracy accelerates reimbursements, lowers operational costs, and meaningfully enhances patient safety.

Imprivata Patient Access further boosts ROI by automating previously manual administrative processes. With less reliance on manual verification, healthcare organizations enhance clinical efficiency and patient throughput, freeing staff to prioritize patient care. As an integrated component of Imprivata’s healthcare-centric access management ecosystem, Patient Access ensures consistent and secure patient identification, simplifying every interaction and improving the quality of the overall care experience.

To learn more about Imprivata Patient Access, visit Epic Toolbox.

About Imprivata

Imprivata delivers simple and secure access management solutions for healthcare and other mission-critical industries to ensure every second of crucial work is both frictionless and secure. Imprivata’s platform of innovative, interoperable access management and privileged access security solutions enable organizations to fully manage and secure all enterprise and third-party identities to facilitate seamless user access, protect against internal and external security threats, and reduce total cost of ownership. For more information, visit www.imprivata.com.



Epic and MyChart are registered trademarks of Epic Systems Corporation.