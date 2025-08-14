Interlink Electronics to Participate in the Lytham Partners 2025 Consumer & Technology Investor Summit on August 19, 2025

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interlink Electronics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LINK), a leading provider of sensor and printed electronics solutions, today announced that it will participate in a webcast presentation at the Lytham Partners 2025 Consumer & Technology Investor Summit, taking place virtually on Tuesday, August 19, 2025.

The webcast will take place at 12:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, August 19, 2025. The webcast can be accessed by visiting the conference home page at https://lythampartners.com/cts2025/ or directly at https://lythampartners.com/cts2025/link. A replay will also be available through the same links.

1x1 investor meetings will be available after the event upon request by contacting a Lytham Partners representative at 1x1@lythampartners.com or the Company's investor relations team.

About Interlink Electronics, Inc.

Interlink Electronics is a leading provider of sensors and printed electronic solutions, boasting nearly 40 years of success in delivering mission-critical technologies across diverse markets. Our blue-chip customers benefit from our robust instruments and printed electronics solutions, which span various markets, including industrial, medical, consumer, and automotive. Our expertise in materials science, manufacturing, embedded electronics, firmware, and software enables us to create custom solutions tailored to our customers' unique needs (interlinkelectronics.com).

Investor Relations Contact:

Matt Glover and Clay Liolios

Gateway Group, Inc.

949-574-3860

LINK@IESensors.com