ANGRY ORCHARD® HARD CIDER AND JASON UNIVERSE TEAM UP TO “KILL” FANS

WALDEN, N.Y., Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lock the doors and stock the fridge. Angry Orchard Hard Cider and Horror, Inc. partnered on a terrifying new Jason Universe short-form vignette titled “Sweet Revenge.” The 13-minute thriller, written and directed by Mike P. Nelson, spotlights two real-life fans – not actors – who have been “killed” at the hands of Jason.

Angry Orchard and Jason Universe scouted their most diehard fans on social media, offering them the opportunity of a lifetime: to travel to the filming of “Sweet Revenge” and take on the highly coveted roles of Jason’s next casualties. The fans were transformed into grisly victims and can be seen on-screen in the aftermath of their “deaths” – marking the first time a brand has “killed” a fan (probably).

“This time of year, our fans are craving hard cider and a good scare,” said Matt Withington, senior director of marketing at Angry Orchard, which is made by The Boston Beer Company. “Both Angry Orchard and Jason have fiercely loyal fans, so to celebrate this collaboration, we wanted to create a moment they’d never forget – or come back from – by letting them become part of horror history. And what’s more unforgettable than coming face-to-face with the most iconic horror slasher of all time?”

Calleigh Kearns, a lover of both Angry Orchard and slasher films from Barnegat, New Jersey, and Gio Contreras, a Jason Voorhees superfan and horror enthusiast from Agoura Hills, California, were selected to take part in the filming of Sweet Revenge.

“This is just the beginning of Jason’s return,” said Robbie Barsamian, executive vice president of Horror, Inc. “Partnering with Angry Orchard helped us give fans something unexpected—but completely in line with the franchise. It’s bold. It’s bloody. And it’s only a taste of what’s to come.”

The new vignette isn’t the only sweet release in this killer collaboration: Angry Orchard is introducing a new 12-can Thriller Variety Pack, which features glow-in-the-dark packaging and four flavor-packed ciders, including a new Jason-inspired Blood Orange cider. The can artwork bears Jason’s infamous hockey mask as a tribute to the slasher legend.

Available now, the Angry Orchard Thriller Variety Pack includes three brand-new cider innovations and the return of a fan favorite:

Blood Orange: Packed with vibrant notes of juicy apple and honeysuckle, this cider slices through ordinary orange flavor to deliver a bolder, zesty sweetness with a striking blood-red hue.

Packed with vibrant notes of juicy apple and honeysuckle, this cider slices through ordinary orange flavor to deliver a bolder, zesty sweetness with a striking blood-red hue. Berry Bewitched: Tart berry is sweetened by fresh apple in this complex blend of whole blackberry, hints of elderflower and blueberry, resulting in a balanced flavor that finishes with a refreshing twist.

Tart berry is sweetened by fresh apple in this complex blend of whole blackberry, hints of elderflower and blueberry, resulting in a balanced flavor that finishes with a refreshing twist. Headless Pumpkin: Crisp apples meet pumpkin pie, layered with hints of vanilla ice cream and crumbly baked pie crust. This nostalgic blend rivals pumpkin spice lattes—and even your grandmother’s pie.

Crisp apples meet pumpkin pie, layered with hints of vanilla ice cream and crumbly baked pie crust. This nostalgic blend rivals pumpkin spice lattes—and even your grandmother’s pie. Cinnful Apple®: This returning fan-favorite blends sweet, slightly tart apple flavor with a spicy cinnamon twist, adding a warmth perfect for the season.

As an added treat, Angry Orchard Crisp Apple single-serve cans (16oz and 24oz) are getting a seasonal makeover, too. The limited-edition design pairs Jason’s iconic hockey mask with the gnarled, twisted limbs of the Angry Orchard tree – a chilling new look for this classic favorite. Find these limited-edition cans before they’re gone at retailers nationwide, starting September 1.

Jason Universe fans and horror-lovers alike can view “Sweet Revenge” at angryorchard.com/halloween or stream on the Jason Universe YouTube channel. Fans can also unlock “Sweet Revenge” on the “Scan If You Dare” QR code right on Angry Orchard specialty cans.

For more information on where to find Angry Orchard, please visit angryorchard.com. Follow along @AngryOrchard on Facebook, X and Instagram. For more Jason Universe news, visit jasonuniverse.com and follow @JasonUniverse13 on X, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and YouTube.

About Angry Orchard Hard Cider

The leading cider across the country1, Angry Orchard's cider makers experiment with apple varieties near and far to continuously develop new cider styles and flavors. Crafted with real apples and the highest quality ingredients, Angry Orchard is balanced, refreshing, and full of flavor, with a wide variety of styles fit for all. At the home of Angry Orchard on a 60-acre apple orchard in New York's Hudson Valley, the team of cider makers create small-batch experimentation with fruit grown right on-site while offering an experience for guests to sip cider amongst the trees. To learn more about Angry Orchard, visit AngryOrchard.com. Please drink responsibly.

About Horror, Inc.

Horror, Inc., the original owners of the Friday the 13th film franchise, launched Jason Universe in 2024 to usher in an era of expansion and give fans new entertainment, games, experiences, and merchandise. Robert M. Barsamian and Robert P. Barsamian are leading the development of new projects to be announced in the coming months, in addition to upcoming A24 series Crystal Lake premiering on Peacock. Friday the 13th premiered in theaters May 9, 1980, and spawned 11 more movies plus a television series, games, comics, collectibles, apparel and more over the next four decades. As hockey-mask-wearing Jason became a household name, the franchise grew to be one of the most prolific and successful horror properties of all time. For the latest news and information on upcoming launches, follow @JasonUniverse13 on social media and visit JasonUniverse.com.

About Friday 13th LLC

Victor Miller and Marc Toberoff established Friday 13th LLC to develop new projects, including upcoming A24 series Crystal Lake premiering on Peacock. Victor Miller wrote the screenplay for the 1980 Friday the 13th movie and won three Daytime Emmy® Awards during his two decade television career. Marc Toberoff, a leading copyright and entertainment attorney, owns an amazing library of horror and blockbuster properties in addition to his Friday 13th LLC projects in development.

About the Boston Beer Company

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE: SAM) began in 1984 brewing Samuel Adams beer and has since grown to become one of the largest and most respected craft brewers in the United States. We consistently offer the highest-quality products to our drinkers, and we apply what we’ve learned from making great-tasting craft beer to making great-tasting and innovative “beyond beer” products. Boston Beer Company has pioneered not only craft beer but also hard cider, hard seltzer, and hard tea. Our core brands include household names like Angry Orchard Hard Cider, Dogfish Head, Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea Hard Iced Tea, and Samuel Adams. We have taprooms and hospitality locations in California, Delaware, Massachusetts, New York, and Ohio. For more information, please visit our website at www.bostonbeer.com, which includes links to our respective brand websites.

Attachments