LayerX Recognized as a Sample Vendor for Secure Enterprise Browser and AI Usage Control Categories in Multiple Gartner® Hype Cycle™ Reports

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LayerX , the pioneer in browser-native security and AI usage control, today announced its recognition as a Sample Vendor in both the Secure Enterprise Browser (SEB) and AI Usage Control (AUC) categories. LayerX appears across five 2025 Gartner Hype Cycle reports, reinforcing its position as the leading solution for securing AI-powered, browser-based work.

LayerX was profiled in the following Hype Cycle reports released in July and August, 2025:

Hype Cycle for Data Security Technologies, 2025 (July, 2025) – Recognized in the Secure Enterprise Browser category





(July, 2025) – Recognized in the Secure Enterprise Browser category Hype Cycle for Digital Workplace Infrastructure and IT Operations, 2025 (August, 2025) – Recognized in the Secure Enterprise Browser category





(August, 2025) – Recognized in the Secure Enterprise Browser category Hype Cycle for Workload and Network Security, 2025 (July, 2025) – Recognized in both Secure Enterprise Browsers and AI Usage Control categories





(July, 2025) – Recognized in both Secure Enterprise Browsers and AI Usage Control categories Hype Cycle for Workspace Security, 2025 (July, 2025) – Recognized in both Secure Enterprise Browsers and AI Usage Control categories





(July, 2025) – Recognized in both Secure Enterprise Browsers and AI Usage Control categories Hype Cycle for AI and Cybersecurity, 2025 (August, 2025) – Recognized in the AI Usage Control category

Notably, LayerX is recognized in both SEB and AUC categories, highlighting its unique ability to bridge browser protection with real-time control over AI usage.

Why AI Risk Lives in the Browser

AI is rapidly becoming embedded in everyday work. Whether through assistants like ChatGPT, Copilot, and Gemini, SaaS platforms with built-in LLMs, or a new wave of AI-native browsers like Comet and Dia, the browser is now the default interface for most enterprise AI interaction.

But with this convenience comes risk:

Sensitive data exposure to unvetted or unauthorized AI tools

Uploading corporate content via unmanaged personal accounts

Retention of business data in LLM storage outside company control

Regulatory violations tied to uncontrolled AI access

Since virtually all AI usage occurs in the browser, enterprises need security controls that operate at the browser layer, where risks originate and can be stopped in real time.

“We believe that being recognized in market categories related to both secure browsing and AI data security validates our belief that securing the browser is the only scalable way to manage the evolving risks introduced by AI,” said Or Eshed, CEO of LayerX. “We’re proud to deliver AI-aware browser security that empowers productivity without compromising data.”

LayerX: Built for the AI-Powered Enterprise

LayerX is purpose-built to secure browser-based work. Unlike vendors such as Island, which force a migration to a proprietary browser and restrict usage, LayerX delivers full coverage on any browser, including AI-native browsers like Comet and Dia, via a lightweight, enterprise-grade extension that doesn’t impact the user experience or disrupt productivity.

This approach enables organizations to:

Detect and control AI usage in real time across all browser environments





Prevent data leakage without restricting user productivity





Maintain security visibility even as browser innovation evolves



LayerX’s dual recognition in the Secure Enterprise Browsers and the AI Usage Control categories reflects its unmatched ability to protect the browser as the frontline of AI and data security. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and HYPE CYCLE is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About LayerX

LayerX is the leading browser-native security platform, enabling organizations to protect sensitive data, control AI usage, and enforce zero-trust policies directly within the browser. With LayerX, security teams gain full visibility and control across SaaS applications, AI tools, and web activity, without disrupting user workflows.

