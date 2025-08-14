Corona® Teams Up with Mookie Betts to Bring the Beach to the Ballpark Through a First-of-its-Kind Soundtrack for the MLB™ Postseason™

CHICAGO, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The MLB™ Postseason™ race is heating up, and Corona, the Official Cerveza of Major League Baseball, is helping fans stay locked in and laid back with the debut of “Playa Sounds”: a new soundtrack that fuses the iconic sounds of the ballpark with the relaxing vibe of the beach. As the most thrilling stretch of the MLB™ season quickly approaches, Corona invites fans to embrace their “Playa Mode” – a mindset rooted in flow, focus and enjoying the moment.

“Playa Mode is all about immersing yourself in the present and making the most of every moment, no matter where you are,” says Rob Nelson, VP of Marketing, Corona. “This soundtrack is a way for us to share that mindset with baseball fans amidst the excitement and intensity of the Postseason™.”

To bring the unique audio experience to life, Corona teamed up with Mookie Betts – a three-time World Series™ champion who found his flow during some of the sport’s biggest recent moments – to help curate the mix of audio from real MLB™ games, including home run blasts, in-stadium crowd waves and announcer calls of his most memorable Postseason™ moments. Combined with the relaxing beach sounds of ocean breezes and crashing waves, the entire mix is tuned at 432hz – a frequency commonly associated with enhanced clarity – to get MLB™ fans and players alike ready for October.

“As a player, you need to be in the right head space to show up when the lights are brightest,” says Betts. “I worked with Corona to make sure this soundtrack accurately captures the energy of the Postseason™ and channels that into something both the guys in the dugout and fans can use to prepare for the season’s biggest upcoming moments.”

Anyone can get into “Playa Mode” and find their flow by streaming the full-length soundtrack now. Corona is also providing the opportunity to win a trip for two to a Sponsor-specified game of the 2025 World Series™ presented by Capital One, along with a Corona “Playa Sounds” cassette kit inclusive of a cassette player, wireless headphones and physical cassette tape of the soundtrack. Fans can enter for the chance to win by following @CoronaUSA on Instagram and commenting on the brand’s collaborative post with Betts, which shows the eight-time All-Star playfully pulling back the curtain on how he gets into “Playa Mode” using the kit. The Corona “Playa Sounds” Sweepstakes is open from August 14 through September 1.

“Playa Sounds” is the latest way Corona brings “La Playa Awaits” to life, inviting fans to embrace the present and celebrate together on the sand, in the stands or from home. The “La Playa Awaits” advertising campaign debuted earlier this season through TV commercials and social content on MLB™ Opening Day™.

The program is another milestone in the continued partnership between Corona and Major League Baseball – built on bringing people together to share unforgettable moments, both at the ballpark and beyond. This season, Corona collaborated with MLB™ on its ongoing “El Beisbol Es Otra Cosa” content series that celebrates the excitement of the Latino baseball community. As part of this series, Corona collaborated with MLB™ to surprise Robert Acuña Jr. and Mookie Betts, among others, with unique experiences that highlight the players’ personal interests and culture.

To learn more about the Corona brand family, follow @CoronaUSA on Instagram and Facebook. Constellation Brands is the exclusive licensee and sole producer of Corona in the United States, D.C., and Guam. Since 1925, the entire Corona portfolio has been and continues to be proudly brewed in Mexico.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open only to legal residents of the 49 U.S. and D.C., 21 or older (excluding MD). Starts 9:00 AM ET on 8/14/25 or when the first Instagram post is made (whichever occurs first) and ends 11:59 PM ET on 9/1/25. The Corona Playa Sounds Sweepstakes is sponsored by Crown Imports LLC. No alcohol awarded with prizes. Void in MD and where prohibited. For complete details, see Official Rules at Rules.dja.com/playasounds.



This Sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Instagram. You understand that you are providing your information to the Sponsor and not to Instagram.

About the Corona Brand Family

The Corona brand family is home to Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Familiar, Corona Premier, Corona Non-Alcoholic and Corona Sunbrew Citrus Cerveza. The entire Corona portfolio is brewed in Mexico by Constellation Brands and imported and marketed exclusively to the U.S. by the company. Corona Extra, the flagship brand of the Corona brand family, is a pilsner-style lager with a golden hue that was first brewed in Mexico in 1925. Corona embraces every moment with “La Playa Awaits” and encourages consumers to live life more presently no matter where they are. The refreshing flavor and carefree attitude of Corona Extra holds a respected place in U.S. culture as the #1 most loved beer brand.

About Major League Baseball

Major League Baseball (MLB) is the most historic professional sports league in the United States and consists of 30 member clubs in the U.S. and Canada, representing the highest level of professional baseball. Led by Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr., MLB remains committed to making an impact in the communities of the U.S., Canada and throughout the world, perpetuating the sport's larger role in society and permeating every facet of baseball's business, marketing, community relations and social responsibility endeavors. MLB currently features record levels of competitive balance, continues to expand its global reach through programming and content to fans all over the world, and registered records in games and minutes watched last season on MLB.TV. With the continued success of MLB Network and MLB digital platforms, MLB continues to find innovative ways for its fans to enjoy America's National Pastime and a truly global game. For more information on Major League Baseball, visit www.MLB.com.

Contact:

Stephanie McGuane

stephanie.mcguane@cbrands.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c9007334-11d7-44f8-a249-ab98a14d15cb