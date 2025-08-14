ABC Fitness Launches Click2Save, a Powerful Member Retention Tool for Fitness Operators, Powered by DXFactor

Dallas, Texas, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABC Fitness, the leading technology provider for fitness businesses worldwide, today announced the launch of Click2Save, a purpose-built member retention tool, allowing clubs and studios to proactively engage at-risk members with personalized offers and options to stay. Click2Save, which is powered by DXFactor’s Outcomes Micro Agents Platform, delivers a seamless, customizable and compliant way to retain members, reinforcing ABC Fitness’ ongoing investment in tools that support business growth.

“As a trusted partner to over 30,000 fitness businesses, we’re committed to helping our customers stay ahead of changing consumer expectations and regulatory standards,” said Conor O’Loughlin, Chief Revenue Officer, ABC Fitness. “Click2Save brings proactive member retention, flexible freeze options, and real-time offers right inside our platforms. By simplifying processes that were once manual and compliance-heavy, we’re enabling clubs to lead with choice, flexibility, and outcomes.”

Click2Save is an intelligent, always-on retention agent that integrates directly into the cancellation flow, proactively working to reduce churn before it happens. Whether through a billing hold, promotional discount, or flexible membership transfer, members are offered tailored paths to stay, helping operators protect recurring revenue and retain valuable relationships with members, in an automated, fully digital way.

“We are not in the business of building, software, as we are obsessed with building revenue machines, said, Dharmesh Trivedi, Co-founder and CEO of DXFactor. “Click2Save turns every moment of risk into an opportunity to re-engage and retain. By partnering with ABC Fitness to distribute this at scale, we’re giving fitness businesses a new way to lead with outcomes — not churn.”

As part of an extended partnership between ABC Fitness and DXFactor, this launch reflects the companies’ shared commitment to providing retention-focused innovation that keeps pace with legislative shifts. With Click2Save, operators are equipped to address growing state and federal mandates, including “Click to Cancel” regulations which vary state by state, through tools that are fully integrated in the ABC Fitness platform.

About ABC Fitness

ABC Fitness is the #1 software provider for fitness businesses of any size, all around the world. Supporting 30K clubs, 650K coaches, 40M members, and processing more than $12B in payments every year, ABC Fitness provides scalable, data-driven solutions to simplify club management and engage members and clients.

From personal trainers, boutique studios, and gyms, to international franchise health clubs, ABC Fitness will move your business forward through technology and industry insights. Innovation is at the center of everything we do, across ABC Glofox, ABC Ignite, ABC Trainerize, and ABC Evo. Let’s make your fitness vision a seamless reality, together.

Learn more at abcfitness.com

About DXFactor

DXFactor builds revenue machines for fitness & wellness through OMAP™ — the Outcomes Micro Agents Platform. With over $2B in delivered outcomes, DXFactor powers innovation for top brands like ABC Fitness, Crunch, Daxko, EGYM, Fitness SF, and more — helping them scale smarter, faster, and with less friction.

We don’t build software. We build revenue machines.

Learn more: dxfactor.com