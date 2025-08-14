Volatus Aerospace Inc. Announces Closing of Quebec Led Institutional “Bought Deal” Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volatus Aerospace Inc. (TSXV:FLT) (OTCQX:TAKOF) (Frankfurt: ABB) (“Volatus” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced bought deal private placement offering of securities, including the exercise in full of the Underwriter’s (as defined below) over-allotment option, of a total of 9,288,462 units of the Company (the “Offered Securities”) at a price of $0.52 per Offered Security for gross proceeds of $4,830,000 (the “Offering”).

The Offering was led by institutional investors in Quebec, with strong participation from additional institutional investors across Canada, underscoring the broad confidence in Volatus’ strategy and growth potential.

The Offering was led by Ventum Financial Corp. as underwriter and sole bookrunner (the “Underwriter”).

Each Offered Security consists of one common share of the Company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant of the Company (each whole warrant, a “Warrant”), with each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to acquire one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.76 per share at any time on or before August 14, 2028.

The net proceeds raised under the Offering will be used for expansion into the defense business segment of the Company, to increase inventory of drone systems to fulfill increased demand in the United States, Canada, and internationally, and for general working capital and corporate purposes.

8,076,924 units of the Offered Securities were sold to purchasers in reliance on the "Listed Issuer Financing Exemption" (“LIFE”) provided for in Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions (“NI 45-106”) and Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935 issued by the Canadian Securities Administrators. Offered Securities sold pursuant to LIFE are not subject to any statutory hold periods under applicable Canadian securities laws.. 1,211,538 units of the Offered Securities sold pursuant to the Underwriter over-allotment option were sold in reliance on the “accredited investor” exemption from the prospectus requirements under NI 45-106 and are subject to a four-month hold period The Offering is subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid a cash commission of $289,800 to the Underwriter and issued to the Underwriter 557,308 non-transferable broker warrants (the “Broker Warrants”). Each Broker Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.76 per share at any time on or before August 14, 2026. The Broker Warrants are subject to a four month hold period under Canadian securities laws.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any Offered Securities in the United States. The Offered Securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, (the “U.S. Securities Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Volatus is a leader in innovative global aerial solutions for intelligence and cargo. With over 100 years of combined institutional knowledge in aviation, Volatus provides comprehensive solutions using both piloted and remotely piloted aircraft systems for a wide array of industries, including oil and gas, energy utilities, healthcare, public safety, and infrastructure. The Company is committed to enhancing operational efficiency, safety, and sustainability through cutting-edge aerial technologies. For more information, visit www.volatusaerospace.com.

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the use of proceeds from the Offering, and the business, strategy, products, corporate vision, plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Certain material assumptions regarding such forward-looking statements may be discussed in this news release and the Company's annual and quarterly management's discussion and analysis filed at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

