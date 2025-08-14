Jet.AI Inc. Announces Strategic Capital Contribution to AIIA Sponsor Ltd., the Sponsor of a SPAC Organized to Pursue AI, Machine Learning, and Data Center Operations

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jet.AI Inc. ( “Jet.AI” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: JTAI), a provider of high-performance GPU infrastructure and AI cloud services, today announced it has made a capital contribution to AIIA Sponsor Ltd. (“Sponsor”) which serves as the sponsor of AI Infrastructure Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company. On August 13, 2025, AI Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. filed a Registration Statement on Form S-1 (the "Registration Statement") with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") in connection with a proposed initial public offering of its units.

AI Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. intends to conduct an initial public offering and then focus on transaction opportunities with high-impact private technology companies advancing artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities, as well as those involved in building, operating, or enabling next-generation data center infrastructure. Sponsor was founded and organized by certain of Jet.AI’s executive officers and directors, who also serve as officers and/or directors of AI Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. and Sponsor, with capital commitments from Sponsor’s founders and the Company. The proposed initial public offering is expected to have a base offering size of $100 million, or $115 million if the underwriters exercise their over-allotment option in full.

Maxim Group LLC is acting as sole book-running manager for AI Infrastructure Acquisition Corp.’s initial public offering.

The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the preliminary prospectus related to the proposed initial public offering by AI Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. may be obtained for free by visiting the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or from Maxim Group LLC, 405 Lexington Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10174, at (212) 895-3745.

The Registration Statement, including a prospectus, which is preliminary and subject to completion, relating to the securities of AI Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. The securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy may not be accepted prior to the time the Registration Statement becomes effective. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor will there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Jet.AI

Founded in 2018 and is based in Las Vegas, NV, Jet.AI currently operates in two segments, Software and Aviation, and is transitioning to a pure-play AI data center company. Leveraging a leadership team with deep expertise in data center development and AI-driven technologies, Jet.AI intends to build a scalable, high-performance infrastructure to support the increasing computational demands of artificial intelligence. Our suite of AI-powered tools stems from our origin as an aviation company, and leverages natural language processing technologies to enhance efficiency, optimize operations, and streamline the private jet booking experience.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, with respect to the products and services offered by Jet.AI and the markets in which it operates, and Jet.AI's projected future results. Statements that are not historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance or future financial condition. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but rather are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our Company, our industry, our beliefs and our assumptions. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. As a result, caution must be exercised in relying on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements can be found in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Jet.AI assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as provided by law.

Jet.AI Investor Relations:

Gateway Group, Inc.

949-574-3860

Jet.AI@gateway-grp.com