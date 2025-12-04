Jet.AI & Consensus Core Announce Strategic Interest in Midwestern Canadian Data-Center Campus

Las Vegas, NV, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jet.AI Inc. (“Jet.AI”) (Nasdaq: JTAI), an emerging provider of high-performance GPU infrastructure and AI cloud services, and Convergence Compute LLC (“Convergence Compute”), Jet.AI’s joint venture with Consensus Core Technologies Inc. (“Consensus Core”), today announced the selected location for Convergence Compute’s Midwestern Canadian data-center campus, a large-scale development designed to meet rising North American demand for AI and high-density compute. The campus is drawing strategic interest from hyperscale tenants.

The campus, located 10 miles south of Winnipeg, MB, spans roughly 350 contiguous acres with immediate access to key energy and network infrastructure. It sits adjacent to an electrical substation, a regional natural-gas substation, high-speed fiber routes, and the Riel Converter Substation, which supplies 2,000 MW of hydroelectric power through the Bipole III HVDC line. A 115-kV transmission corridor runs directly overhead, offering unusual near-term access to scalable and cost-efficient power.

Winnipeg’s position along major east–west fiber corridors gives the site low-latency reach across Canada and into the United States. These long-haul routes support aggregation of large bandwidth volumes—critical for AI and cloud-scale compute operations.

One of Canada’s principal long-haul natural-gas pipelines crosses the property, providing direct access to a major fuel source. An adjoining gas transmission and distribution substation enables on-site piping options that may support future power solutions with both cost efficiency and operational flexibility.

Convergence Compute has completed its first two development milestones and is ahead of schedule on the third. With robust transmission infrastructure, direct natural-gas access, significant fiber connectivity, and substantial land availability, the campus represents a rare opportunity for gigawatt-scale development in North America.

“As AI compute demand accelerates, energy-advantaged sites like this are becoming increasingly difficult to secure,” said Mike Winston, Founder and CEO of Jet.AI. “The combination of power, redundancy, and buildable scale here is extremely hard to replicate.”

“This site aligns with the long-term compute and energy profile the industry is moving toward,” said Wayne Lloyd, CEO of Consensus Core Technologies Inc. “It offers the reliability, connectivity, and acreage required for multi-phase hyperscale deployment.”

Description of photo: aerial photograph of Convergence Compute’s development site near Winnipeg, highlighting its large, unified land parcel positioned beside high-capacity transmission lines and natural-gas delivery infrastructure.

To view a presentation deck detailing the Midwestern/Manitoba Canada data center campus, visit https://investors.jet.ai/presentations-and-events.

About Jet.AI

Founded in 2018 and based in Las Vegas, NV, Jet.AI currently provides private aviation services and is expanding its strategic focus to include investments in the AI and data center sectors. Leveraging a leadership team with deep expertise in data center development and AI-driven technologies, Jet.AI intends to build a scalable, high-performance infrastructure to support the increasing computational demands of artificial intelligence. Jet.AI's suite of AI-powered tools stems from its origin as an aviation company, and leverages natural language processing technologies to enhance efficiency, optimize operations, and streamline the private jet booking experience.



Forward-Looking Statements

