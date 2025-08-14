Treasure Global Receives AUD 300,000 GPU Purchase Order from I Synergy Under Existing SPA

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ: TGL) (“Treasure Global” or the “Company”), a technology solutions provider specializing in innovative platforms that drive digital transformation in retail and services, today announced the receipt of a AUD 300,000 purchase order for high-performance graphic processing units (GPUs) and specialized AI software from I Synergy Group Limited (ASX: IS3), a Malaysian-based technology company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange.

This order marks the first execution milestone under the Sale and Purchase Agreement (SPA) signed on August 14, 2025, which provides for the supply of enterprise-grade GPUs and specialized AI software to support I Synergy’s AI-enabled blockchain and cloud platform. It also builds on Treasure Global’s AI cloud infrastructure strategy, first introduced on March 26, 2025, which focuses on enabling advanced AI workloads and cloud solutions in Malaysia.

The AUD 300,000 purchase order signifies the first successful milestone under the SPA, showcasing early revenue traction in Treasure Global’s promising AI/GPU sector and exemplifying the Company’s transition from conceptual AI strategies to tangible contracts and deliveries.

The GPUs and AI software will serve as the backbone of I Synergy’s next-generation platform, enabling AI model training, real-time data processing, and blockchain-powered applications such as its flagship WYDE system. This infrastructure will also:

Accelerate AI model development for e-commerce, gig economy, and digital identity applications

Enable blockchain-powered smart contracts and secure cloud transactions

Reduce reliance on third-party cloud providers by running in-house AI workloads

Support GPU-as-a-Service for enterprises and research partners

According to Grand View Research, the Asia-Pacific blockchain market is projected to surpass US$35 billion by 2030. As blockchain, AI, and cloud technologies converge, I Synergy is positioning itself at the forefront of this rapidly expanding sector.

“We are delivering on our strategic agreements and turning our AI infrastructure strategy into operational reality. This milestone reflects our commitment to building AI and cloud solutions that will enable Malaysia’s next phase of digital transformation while creating long-term value for our stakeholders,” said Carlson Thow, Chief Executive Officer of Treasure Global.

“Treasure Global’s proven delivery capabilities and robust technology stack give us confidence in achieving our AI-powered blockchain and cloud objectives. This order marks a pivotal step in operationalizing our platform vision and meeting the needs of Malaysia’s growing digital economy,” said Anson Heng, Managing Director of I Synergy.

This purchase order marks the first in a series of anticipated deliveries under the SPA dated August 14. Treasure Global remains focused on expanding its AI/GPU business as a growth driver and diversification stream alongside its existing technology platforms, and will continue executing its AI infrastructure strategy while pursuing opportunities that deliver value to partners, customers, and shareholders.

About Treasure Global:

Treasure Global is a Malaysia-based technology solutions provider specializing in innovative platforms that drive digital transformation in retail and services. The Company’s flagship product is the ZCITY Super App, which integrates e-payment solutions with customer loyalty rewards to create a seamless online-to-offline user experience. As of March 2025, ZCITY has attracted over 2.9 million registered users, positioning Treasure Global as a key player in Malaysia’s digital economy. Treasure Global continuously leverages cutting-edge technologies, including artificial intelligence and data analytics, to enhance its platform’s capabilities across e-commerce, fintech, and other verticals.

Visit www.treasureglobal.org for more information.

About I Synergy Group

I Synergy Group Limited (ASX: IS3) is a technology-driven company transitioning beyond its affiliate marketing origins to explore new avenues for sustainable growth and innovation. With a forward-looking mindset, I Synergy is actively assessing new markets and business strategies to strengthen its relevance and impact in the evolving digital economy.

To learn more, please visit: www.i-synergygroup.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements reflect the Company’s current expectations, assumptions, and projections about future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements typically include terminology such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “projects,” “seeks,” “should,” “will,” or similar expressions.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation, the Company’s ability to expand its e-commerce platform and F&B distribution business, customer acceptance of new products and services, changes in economic conditions affecting its operations, the outcome of partnership discussions, the impact of global health crises, supply chain disruptions, competition, and regulatory risks related to data privacy and security. These risks, along with other factors, are discussed in more detail in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

