Unaudited results of INVL Baltic Farmland for 6 months of 2025

Unaudited consolidated net profit of the INVL Baltic Farmland amounted to EUR 244,000 for 6 months of 2025 and the revenue was EUR 427,000 (for 6 months of 2024 consolidated net profit was EUR 226,000 and revenue was EUR 402,000).

Additional information:

INVL Baltic Farmland, a company investing in agricultural land, earned EUR 244,000 in unaudited net profit in the first half of this year, 8% more than in the same period last year. During the comparable period, the company generated EUR 427,000 in revenue, representing a 6.2% increase.

“This half-year, the agricultural sector faced considerable challenges, ranging from unpredictable weather to increased costs. Nevertheless, consistent management of land use and leasing processes ensured the maintenance of plots and stable collection of lease payments. Greater focus on long-term lease relationships and responsible land use helped maintain overall sustainability and prepare for possible market changes in the future," says Justė Gumovskienė, director of INVL Farmland Management, the company that manages INVL Baltic Farmland's land.

INVL Baltic Farmland's equity capital at the end of June this year was EUR 19.599 million. This indicator reached EUR 6.07 per share. Compared to the end of June 2024, the value of this indicator increased by 10.1% over the year, including dividends paid.

The company plans to earn a net profit of EUR 460,000 and have consolidated revenue of EUR 890,000 this year. This forecast assumes that during 2025 the value of land holdings will not change, no new agreements on the purchase or sale of land will be signed, and there will be no change in the impairment of trade receivables and no impact of trade receivables on the size of the administration fee.

In 2024, INVL Baltic Farmland had a net profit of EUR 1.836 million and consolidated revenue of EUR 835,000. The company not only increased the value of its land holdings by 9.5% to EUR 22.736 million, but also exceeded its projected financial targets for 2024, even after accounting for the success fee and higher tax burden. The company paid its shareholders EUR 387,000 in dividends for 2024, or EUR 0.12 per share.

INVL Baltic Farmland is listed on the Nasdaq Vilnius stock exchange. Its subsidiaries own approximately 3,000 hectares of agricultural land in Lithuania which is rented out to agriculture companies and farmers.

The person authorized to provide additional information:

Director Egle Surpliene

E-mail: egle.surpliene@invaldainvl.com

Attachments