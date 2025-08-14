Drone-as-a-Service Market Expected to Reach $179 Billion By 2030 Making U.S. Skies Safer Resulting in Picked Up Production Pace

PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FN Media Group News Commentary - Drone as a Service (DaaS) is a cloud-based service that enables users to access and control drones remotely. It provides a platform for users to manage their drones, store data, and access analytics. DaaS allows users to access a wide range of drone-related services, such as flight planning, data collection, and analytics. It also provides users with the ability to monitor and control their drones in real-time. A report from ResearchAndMarkets said that: “The overall drones as a service market will reach $179.3 billion by 2030. Surveillance and monitoring will be the largest revenue opportunity through 2030. High potential industry verticals include construction, insurance, aerospace and real estate. Surveillance and mapping remain largest opportunities with maintenance and inspection rapidly gaining ground as high ROI solution. Developing countries are fastest growing for many solutions due largely to substantial cost avoidance for expensive professional services.” It continued: “The evolution of cloud computing has fostered the "as a service" delivery model. This framework provides computational capabilities - be it processing power, storage, or specialized software - as a service that can be accessed over a network, typically the internet. This "as a service" approach has proven to be an exceptionally adaptable and scalable method for organizations to introduce and expand their computational capabilities without the upfront investment and management overhead associated with traditional IT infrastructure.” Active Companies in the drone industries include ZenaTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENA), Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT), AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE: UAVS), Unusual Machines (NYSE: UMAC), AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV).

ResearchAndMarkets continued: “This transformative "as a service" paradigm is now profoundly impacting the field of robotics. It is paving the way for "automation as a service", where robotic capabilities are offered as a readily available service rather than requiring the outright purchase and maintenance of physical robots. This shift unlocks new possibilities for businesses that may have previously found robotics cost-prohibitive or lacked the in-house expertise to deploy and manage them effectively. These technologies, coupled with continuously advancing machine learning and analytical tools, will enable comprehensive monitoring of crops, precise surveying and mapping of fields, and the provision of actionable insights to farmers. Drones equipped with specialized sensors and cameras are already being deployed for detailed imaging, accurate mapping, and thorough surveying of smart farms.”

ZenaTech (NASDAQ: ZENA) Signs Offer to Acquire a Flight School Enabling Complex BVLOS Missions and Potential Drone as a Service (DaaS) US Government and Military Contracts - ZenaTech, Inc. (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) ("ZenaTech"), a business technology solution provider specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) drones, Drone as a Service (DaaS), Enterprise SaaS, and Quantum Computing solutions, today announces that it has signed an offer to acquire a Florida-based FAA (Federal Aviation Authority) certified flight school that trains professional pilots for FAA Part 61 certification to be qualified as an airplane pilot and also for complex BVLOS (Beyond Visual Line of Sight) drone pilot operations. Upon completion, the acquisition will enable the company to build an internal team of Part 61-certified pilots and be positioned as drone regulations evolve and opportunities grow in the DaaS, government, and defense markets, including military contracts that mandate a Part 61 pilot-in-command.

Today, the most common commercial drone pilot credential is Part 107, like a drone "drivers’ license" but without a flight test, it is obtained with only a written test and a few weeks of study. However, there are waivered or special flights that require additional pilot qualifications, such as when operating in restricted airspace, when coordination with air traffic control is required, and for complex BVLOS operations involving longer distances, higher risk, heavier payloads, or more challenging airspace.

"This acquisition allows us to train new pilots for our Drone as a Service business and enables our drone command centers to have qualified pilots to take on specialized commercial and major US government and military contracts,” said Shaun Passley, Ph.D., Zenatech CEO. “Preparing a qualified pilot workforce early ensures regulatory readiness, accelerates our market entry, and demonstrates our strategic commitment to future large-scale drone aviation operations and a national DaaS services network.”

Some big government or military drone jobs especially ones where the drone flies far beyond the pilot’s view (BVLOS) or in special, restricted airspace, require the person in charge of flying to be a licensed manned-aircraft pilot (a Part 61 pilot). This is often because the work is complex, involves high-risk areas, or needs close coordination with air traffic control, just like regular airplanes.

The FAA is moving toward a new system and drone rules where companies get a standing license to run BVLOS such as for specialized cargo drones, but they must prove they have the right people, training, aircraft, and procedures in place. Pilots will likely need extra BVLOS-specific credentials and larger drones may push the FAA to require Part 61-level training for the people in command.

The ZenaDrone 1000, a medium-sized (12’x7’) VTOL (Vertical Takeoff and Landing) capable of carrying ~40 kg with AI-enabled autonomy, secure communications via its proprietary DroneNet system, and rugged construction. It is designed for BVLOS (Beyond Visual Line of Sight) use, specialized cargo deliveries, inspections, and precision agriculture applications. Defense applications include ISR- Inspection, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance applications, and the company has completed paid trials with both the US Air Force and Navy Reserve for critical field cargo delivery (e.g., blood). The company is also working on a gas-powered version for longer flight times for applications such as border patrol and long-distance cargo missions. Continued… Read this full release by visiting: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-zena/

Other recent developments in the markets include:

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT) (“Red Cat”), a drone technology company integrating robotic hardware and software for military, government, and commercial operations, recently announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Teal Drones, has achieved AS9100 certification from NSF International Strategic Registrations (NSF-ISR), a leading global certification body for aerospace and defense quality systems.

The AS9100 standard, developed by the International Aerospace Quality Group (IAQG) and based on ISO 9001, is the globally recognized benchmark for quality management in the aviation, space, and defense sectors. It includes aerospace-specific requirements that strengthen quality control, safety, and traceability. The certification confirms that Teal Drones meets these demanding standards across the full product lifecycle, covering design, manufacturing, and maintenance, ensuring consistent quality, reliability, and performance for customers and partners worldwide.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE: UAVS), a leading provider of advanced drone and aerial imaging solutions, proudly announced the launch of the RedEdge-P™ Green, a groundbreaking multispectral camera designed to revolutionize precision agriculture from planting to harvest.

The new RedEdge-P Green camera delivers high-quality data and modularity, enabling advanced deep learning capabilities in data-rich, cost-effective imaging. The RedEdge-P Green will provide agronomists and researchers with actionable, high-resolution data to optimize crop management and boost productivity.

“The RedEdge-P Green represents a leap forward in precision agriculture, providing unprecedented accuracy and precision in the emerging smart farming vertical,” said Bill Irby, CEO of AgEagle Aerial Systems. “The sensor provides high-resolution multispectral imaging with modular configurations, producing a large volume of detailed, high-resolution multispectral data. We are empowering agronomists and researchers to make data-driven decisions that enhance yields, reduce costs, and help conserve natural resources. This camera will set the new standard in agricultural imaging.”

Unusual Machines (NYSE AMERICAN: UMAC), a leading provider of NDAA-compliant drone components, recently announced Tom Mercier has been appointed Vice President of Headsets, effective September 1, 2025. In this newly created role, Mercier will lead the build-out of the company's headset production capabilities in a soon-to-be-leased facility that will expand its manufacturing footprint beyond the recently announced 17,000-square-foot site dedicated to motor production.

The new facility-central to Unusual Machines' strategy to expand U.S.-based production of critical drone components-will initially focus on assembling high-performance FPV goggles with new levels of interoperability across systems. This expansion builds on Fat Shark's standing as one of the most recognized and trusted names in immersive FPV flight, known for meeting the demands of competitive pilots worldwide.

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV), a global defense technology leader delivering integrated capabilities across air, land, sea, space and cyber, and SNC, the global aerospace and national security company known for its elite mission systems integration expertise, recently announced a strategic partnership to align multi-domain capabilities to define and build the next generation of integrated, open architecture air & missile defense in support of the Golden Dome for America (GDA).

"The Trump Administration understands what has been a long-held belief within the defense industry – there is an immediate and critical need for a layered system that provides a last line of defense to protect America against current threats and next-generation aerial attacks from near-peer and rogue nations," said Wahid Nawabi, AV Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Together, AV and SNC can rapidly provide novel and affordable defensive solutions, ensuring unmatched limited area 'under-dome' protection for critical U.S. infrastructure."

