Industry 4.0 Market to Hit $1.6 Trillion Globally by 2030

Boston, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, the “Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Through 2030” is projected to increase from $655.2 billion in 2025 to reach $1.6 trillion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.4% from 2025 through 2030.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global Industry 4.0 technologies market, segmented by technology, end-user industry, and region. It covers technologies such as big data and analytics, cloud computing, IIoT, AR/VR, robotics, 3D printing, digital twins, system integration, and cybersecurity. The report highlights major trends, challenges, and competitive dynamics. It also explores emerging technologies and patent activity and include profiles of leading companies shaping the industry 4.0 landscape.

This report is particularly relevant today due to the rapid growth and integration of advanced Industry 4.0 technologies across global industries. Companies are turning to technologies like AI, ML, IIoT, big data analytics, cloud computing, and robotics for improved operational efficiency, productivity, and cost reductions. The increasing need for predictive maintenance, improved equipment effectiveness, and enhanced product quality in a competitive market further drives adoption. With continuous innovation in these areas, the report offers timely insights into current trends, challenges, and opportunities shaping the future of industrial transformation.

The factors driving the market’s growth include:

Growth of IoT Technology and Devices: The expansion of IoT is transforming industries by connecting machines, systems, and devices to share data seamlessly. This connectivity enables smarter operations, predictive maintenance, and real-time monitoring, making industrial processes more efficient and responsive.

Increased Government Funding for Robotics R&D: Governments are investing in robotics to drive innovation, improve productivity, and address demographic challenges. This funding accelerates the development of advanced automation technologies, which are central to Industry 4.0 adoption across sectors.

Increasing Labor Shortages: Due to aging populations and skill gaps, many industries face workforce shortages. Industry 4.0 technologies help fill this gap by automating tasks, enhancing productivity, and enabling operations with fewer human resources, making automation a strategic necessity.

Real-Time Data Generated from Sensors and Other Smart Devices: Smart devices and sensors generate continuous data streams that are vital for monitoring, analysis, and optimization. This real-time data empowers industries to make faster decisions, improve quality, and implement AI-driven solutions for smarter manufacturing.

Request a sample copy of the global market for Industry 4.0 technologies report.

Report Synopsis

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2024 Forecast period considered 2025-2030 Base year market size $551.7 billion Market size forecast $1.6 trillion Growth rate CAGR of 19.4% for the forecast period of 2025-2030 Segments covered Technology, End-Use Industry, Region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World Countries covered U.S., Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Market drivers Growth of IoT Technology and Devices

Increased Government Funding for Robotics R&D

Increasing Labor Shortages

Real-Time Data Generated from Sensors and Other Smart Devices

Interesting facts:

In 2024, IIoT held the largest market share of 39.3% in the industry 4.0 technologies market. The rapid adoption of IIoT in the manufacturing sector for increased productivity and efficiency, the growing demand for automation across industries, and the use of IIoT for predictive maintenance and data-driven decision making drive demand for IIoT in the Industry 4.0 technologies market.

The North America region is the largest market, primarily due to its strong industrial base and investments in R&D of technologies like AI, IoT, and cloud computing. Furthermore, the region's robust digital infrastructure and major technology corporations such as Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet (Google), and Nvidia, facilitate the widespread adoption and integration of these advanced solutions across various sectors.

Emerging startups:

Averroes: Established in 2021, Averroes AI offers automated AI visual inspection software with over 99% accuracy. This system provides reliable and comprehensive quality control for various industries, including oil and gas, food processing, pharmaceuticals, and electronics. Its software can be integrated seamlessly with existing systems without requiring additional hardware.

Sorsys Technologies: Founded in 2016, Sorsys Technologies designs and manufactures industrial automation solutions, including tailored automated quality inspection solutions and customized machinery. They company serves various sectors and also develop custom automation solutions for unique industry needs.

Oxipital AI: Founded in 2024, Oxipital AI offers visual AI solutions to enhance manufacturing efficiency and address operational challenges. Through its visual AI platform, it primarily serves industries with complex and high variability manufacturing environments, including food processing, agriculture, and consumer packaged goods.

The report addresses the following questions:

What are the projected size and growth rate of the global Industry 4.0 technologies market?

The global market for Industry 4.0 technologies was valued at $551.7 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $1.6 trillion by the end of 2030, growing at a CAGR of 19.4% from 2025 to 2030.

Which factors are driving the growth of the industry 4.0 technologies market?

The factors driving the global Industry 4.0 technologies market growth include the rising growth of IoT technology and devices, increasing government funding for robotics R&D, increasing labor shortages, real-time data generated from sensors and other smart devices, and rising demand for solar energy and solar cells, carbon footprint reduction, and rising energy demand.

Which end-user industry segment will be dominant through 2030?

The electrical and electronics segment will continue to dominate the global Industry 4.0 technologies market through the end of 2030.

Which region has the highest market share in the global Industry 4.0 technologies market?

The North American region has the highest market.

What are the key challenges and opportunities in the market?

Key challenges include safety and security concerns in Industry 4.0, the absence of standardization in IoT protocols of Industry 4.0, interoperability issues of legacy infrastructure and communication networks, inadequate IT infrastructure and connectivity issues, Opportunities include the increasing use of cloud deployments, 3D printing technologies combined with digital twin applications, and the ongoing deployment of 5G technology and the emergence of 6G, among others.

Market leaders include:

3D SYSTEMS INC.

ABB

ACCENTURE

ALPHABET INC. (GOOGLE INC.)

AMAZON.COM INC.

AUTODESK INC.

BOSCH REXROTH AG

CISCO SYSTEMS INC.

EOS GMBH

GE VERNOVA

IBM

INTEL

MATERIALISE

MICROSOFT

ORACLE

ROCKWELL AUTOMATION

SIEMENS

SONY GROUP CORP.

STRATASYS

Purchase a copy of the report direct from BCC Research.

For further information on any of these reports or to make a purchase, contact info@bccresearch.com.

About BCC Research

BCC Research market research reports provide objective, unbiased measurement and assessment of market opportunities. Our experienced industry analysts' goal is to help you make informed business decisions free of noise and hype.

For media inquiries, email press@bccresearch.com or visit our media page for access to our market research library.

Any data and analysis extracted from this press release must be accompanied by a statement identifying BCC Research LLC as the source and publisher.