Notice on the Supplement to the Agenda of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of the AUGA group, AB entity under restructuring convened on 29 August 2025

AUGA group, AB entity under restructuring (code 126264360, registered office at Konstitucijos pr. 21C, Vilnius, hereinafter referred to as the „Company“), by the initiative and decision of the Board, is convening an Annual General meeting of shareholders on August 29, 2025, at 10:00 a.m., hereinafter referred to as the “Meeting”.

By the decision of the Board, and considering proposals submitted by the Company’s creditors regarding the Company’s restructuring plan, the agenda of the Meeting is supplemented with a new item No. 8:

“8. Amendment of the Articles of Association of the Company”

The draft resolution on item 8 of the Meeting agenda, together with related documents and other relevant information, will be submitted separately as a supplement to this notice together with the general voting ballot.

Contacts:

CEO of AUGA group, AB under restructuring

Elina Chodzkaitė – Barauskienė

+370 5 233 5340