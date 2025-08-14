Exolyt Named “Best Social Media Monitoring Software” in 2025 MarTech Breakthrough Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarTech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the most innovative companies in the global marketing, sales, and advertising technology industry, today announced that Exolyt , an AI-powered social intelligence platform focused on TikTok and short-form video analytics, has been selected as the winner of the “Best Social Media Monitoring Software” award in the 8th annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards program.

With over a billion monthly active users, TikTok creates large amounts of content at a high speed, making it challenging for many businesses to follow, examine, and identify key trends or understand how the platform influences and impacts action.

Exolyt’s TikTok Analytics and Social Intelligence Platform helps businesses navigate this ecosystem, powered by AI, ML, NLP, image, and video recognition. It promotes in-depth analysis that goes beyond metadata for cultural insights, audience analysis, and trend tracking.

“We’re proud to receive the ‘Best Social Media Monitoring Software’ award from MarTech Breakthrough. This award validates our mission to enable businesses with an innovative technology that not only focuses on monitoring but also intelligent social listening and intuitive insights that can disrupt traditional approaches to consumer intelligence and marketing,” shares Henri Malkki, CEO and co-founder of Exolyt. “As TikTok and other short video platforms continue to evolve, they offer a vast untapped market research opportunity to understand perspectives, experiences, and cultures. With Exolyt, we aim to democratise the business benefits of this cultural understanding, so brands and agencies can adapt, engage, and connect with their audiences in meaningful ways.”

Exolyt’s Performance Monitoring feature offers a window into any TikTok account or topic with detailed stats over time and real-time video insights on macro and micro levels. Additionally, Exolyt’s advanced Social Listening deepens audiences' understanding by looking into User-Generated Content (UGC). It provides a broad perspective on people’s sentiments, demographics, related conversations, and share of voice on brand, industry, and competitors—helping you make smarter, data-driven decisions.

The MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is dedicated to recognizing the standout innovators, leaders, and visionaries in the global marketing, sales, and advertising technology industries. For nearly a decade, the awards have honored breakthrough solutions across the full MarTech spectrum, from marketing automation and customer experience to AdTech, SalesTech, performance marketing, RevOps, analytics, content marketing, and beyond. The 2025 program attracted thousands of nominations from companies across more than 15 countries, highlighting the global momentum and innovation driving this rapidly evolving industry.

“Over 60 percent of users discover new brands and products on TikTok, and one in four have bought something after seeing a beauty TikTok video. Brands need the right insights to benefit from this,” said Steve Johansson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough. “Exolyt has become a vital tool for those looking to understand the complex dynamics of TikTok and leverage it for research, marketing, and digital ethnography.”

The global social media analysis market is expected to grow from USD 16.53 billion in 2025 to USD 61.95 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 20.8%. This shows that social media analysis is no longer optional—it’s a must-have at the strategy table. So, brands are increasingly adopting new technologies and AI-driven solutions to analyze social video content more effectively. Exolyt is designed to meet these competitive needs, serving a mature, social media-savvy market.

Recognition from MarTech highlights Exolyt’s commitment to empowering brands with a tool that delivers actionable video insights and analytics and supports digital ethnography.

