Omnisend Named “Best Overall Email Marketing Company” By MarTech Breakthrough

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarTech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the most innovative companies in the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry today announced that Omnisend has been selected as winner of the “Best Overall Email Marketing Company” award in the 8th annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards program.

Omnisend offers an all-in-one email marketing platform and marketing automation solution that is both powerful and intuitive. The company’s easy-to-use marketing automation software is built specifically for ecommerce, providing email marketing for Shopify tools, a WooCommerce marketing plugin, and a robust WordPress plugin for marketing. Designed with SMBs in mind, it combines key channels such as email, SMS, web push, and more to drive sales. Pre-built workflows and simple drag-and-drop tools make advanced marketing capabilities accessible to businesses of all sizes.

Omnisend allows users to create visually appealing, on-brand email campaigns through a library of customizable templates. Each template can be easily tailored to fit brand needs and can be used in future campaigns as well as shared across connected stores. The drag-and-drop email builder also helps with shoppable emails. Users can devise campaigns with dynamic content blocks designed specifically for ecommerce. These include the Product Picker, which lets users add products into emails directly from the store, as well as unique discount codes and

product recommendations.

With Omnisend, it’s fast and intuitive to create, test, and optimize campaigns. As a newsletter platform and bulk SMS service for marketing, it helps brands ensure their messages land, not just get sent. Omnisend also leverages customer profile data, shopping history and other filters to build audience segments that can be included or excluded from campaign targeting. Intuitive optimization features that don't require technical set-ups encourage more opens and sales, including a campaign booster and A/B Testing. In addition, through Campaign Reports, users can measure what is working, including sales tracking and attribution.

“Thank you to MarTech Breakthrough for trusting us with the ‘Best Overall Email Marketing Company’ award. Our intention is to create solutions that enable marketers and busy small business owners to leverage enterprise-level functionality without a steep learning curve or a massive budget,” said Rytis Lauris, co-founder and CEO of Omnisend. “We’ll continue to drive innovation and enhancements to our products going forward based on research and feedback. An entirely bootstrapped - or as I say, ‘customer-funded’ organization - Omnisend can quickly pivot and adapt our offerings to what our customers ask for.”

The MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is dedicated to recognizing standout innovators, leaders and visionaries in the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industries. From marketing automation and customer experience to AdTech, SalesTech, performance marketing, RevOps, analytics, content marketing and beyond, for nearly a decade the awards have honored breakthrough solutions across the full MarTech spectrum. The 2025 program attracted thousands of nominations from companies across more than 15 countries, highlighting the global momentum and innovation driving this rapidly evolving industry.

“With Omnisend, it’s fast and intuitive to create, test, and optimize email campaigns. For businesses, email marketing isn't just about email, it's about everything related to how you communicate. Email marketing challenges can directly impact the bottom line, whether emails that land in spam folders, ignored product announcements, or other missed opportunities to connect with customers and drive sales,” said Steve Johansson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough. “From first impressions to repeat purchases, Omnisend’s email marketing solutions quietly do the heavy lifting so you can focus on growing your brand while staying one step ahead of your customers’ journey.”

Additionally, Omnisend offers 24/7 customer support, and for those on high-tier plans, dedicated success managers regularly assist with strategy and optimization. The company recently introduced more integrated AI features, all-new reporting, and a completely redesigned UI among dozens of other smaller, iterative, and customer-driven features. These enhancements reinforce Omnisend’s role as one of the best email automation tools with reliable bulk SMS services for marketing.

About MarTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in marketing, ad and sales technology companies, products and people. The MarTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough marketing technology companies and products in categories including marketing automation, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, performance marketing, CRM, content and social marketing, website, SEM, mobile marketing and more. For more information, visit MarTechBreakthrough.com .

About Omnisend

Omnisend is an email & SMS marketing platform with a suite of features made specifically to help ecommerce stores grow their online businesses faster. One-click integration with major ecommerce platforms, pre-made automation & email templates, and award-winning 24/7/365 live customer support make it easy for brands of any size to sell more — all without the exaggerated cost.

"Great marketing needs to be expensive" is a myth that 150,000+ Omnisend customers are busting every day by growing their businesses with email and SMS marketing.