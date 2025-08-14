Vidyard Recognized for Sales Technology Innovation in 8th Annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarTech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the most innovative companies in the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry, today announced that Vidyard , the AI-powered video selling platform for revenue teams, has been selected as winner of the “SalesTech Innovation Award” in the 8th annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards program.

Vidyard helps businesses accelerate deal cycles and increase close rates by eliminating friction from the video creation process. With Vidyard, revenue teams never have to worry about being camera ready, filming multiple takes, or running out of time in the day. Instead, they can use Vidyard’s AI Avatars to create personalized video messages, whenever and wherever. All it takes is a 90-second training video, and your hyper-realistic custom avatar is ready to engage buyers.

The platform also scales video engagement across the buyer journey with Vidyard’s Video Agent —a suite of AI-powered workflows that trigger personalized video creation and delivery based on buyer actions. Fully integrated with applications like Gong, HubSpot, Marketo, Salesforce, and Salesloft, Video Agent ensures that relevant, face-to-digital-face video becomes an automatic part of every go-to-market motion, from outbound prospecting to deal close and renewal. You can find a more detailed list of key use cases on Vidyard’s Video Agent Hub .

“We’re entering an era where AI-powered video is the connective tissue of every revenue motion,” said Michael Litt, Co-Founder and CEO of Vidyard. “Video Agent isn’t just automating workflows—it’s redefining how companies build relationships and win business in a digital-first world. Like an always-on digital teammate, it frees revenue teams from repetitive tasks so they can focus on the conversations that truly move the needle.”

The MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is dedicated to recognizing the standout innovators, leaders and visionaries in the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industries. The 2025 program attracted thousands of nominations from companies across more than 15 countries, highlighting the global momentum and innovation driving this rapidly evolving industry.

“Vidyard isn’t just envisioning the future of AI in GTM, they’re shaping it,” said Steve Johansson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough. “With Vidyard, revenue teams can effortlessly scale AI-powered, video-first buyer engagement, leading to accelerated deal cycles, higher close rates, and more revenue—all without adding manual work.”

As AI adoption accelerates, Vidyard’s recognition in this year’s program highlights its position at the forefront of sales technology innovation. By combining AI-powered video creation with automated, personalized delivery, Vidyard is redefining how revenue teams engage buyers and raising the bar for what’s possible.

About MarTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in marketing, ad and sales technology companies, products and people. The MarTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough marketing technology companies and products in categories including marketing automation, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, performance marketing, CRM, content and social marketing, website, SEM, mobile marketing and more. For more information, visit MarTechBreakthrough.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.