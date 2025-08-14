Marketing, Sales and Advertising Technology Innovators Honored in 8th Annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry, today announced the winners of its eighth annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards program, showcasing technologies and companies that drive innovation and exemplify the best in marketing technology solutions across the globe.
The MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is dedicated to recognizing the standout innovators, leaders and visionaries in the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industries. From marketing automation and customer experience to AdTech, SalesTech, performance marketing, RevOps, analytics and beyond, for nearly a decade the annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards have honored breakthrough solutions across the full MarTech spectrum.
Over the past year, the MarTech industry has surged ahead with AI-driven personalization, privacy-first strategies in a post-cookie world, and unified customer experience platforms. Brands are embracing generative AI, predictive analytics and automation to drive growth and efficiency - reshaping how they connect with audiences through seamless, authentic and measurable experiences.
“The pace of change in the marketing technology landscape is unprecedented, with organizations navigating a rapidly evolving mix of channels, touchpoints and customer expectations,” said Steve Johansson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough. “The MarTech Breakthrough Awards celebrate the solutions and innovators that are empowering brands to not only keep pace with these shifts, but to lead the way in delivering exceptional customer experiences. We are thrilled to honor our 2025 MarTech Breakthrough Award winners for their breakthrough achievements this year.”
The 2025 program attracted thousands of nominations from companies across more than 15 countries, highlighting the global momentum and innovation driving this rapidly evolving industry.
The 2025 MarTech Breakthrough Award winners include:
Marketing Automation
Best Enterprise Marketing Automation Platform: SOCi
Best Marketing Performance Management Solution: Grace Hill
Best Marketing Optimization Platform: Celtra
Best Overall Marketing Automation Platform: Acoustic
Website
Best Overall Website Building Platform: Network Solutions
Best Overall Web Hosting Service: WP Engine
Best E-Commerce Web Platform: Bluehost
CRM
Best CRM Solution for Enterprises: HighLevel
CRM Software Innovation Award: Responsive
Email Marketing
Best B2C Email Marketing Solution: MessageGears
Best Email Signature Management Platform: Exclaimer
Best B2B Email Marketing Solution: GetResponse
Email Marketing Innovation Award: ContactPigeon
Best Overall Email Marketing Company: Omnisend
AdTech
Best AdTech Privacy Solution: Swoop
Best Demand Side Platform: IQM
Best Programmatic Marketing Platform: PulsePoint
Best Geolocation Platform: GroundTruth
Best Display Advertising Platform: EXADS
Best Digital Ad Network: Cardlytics
AdTech Innovation Award: Pixis
Best Overall AdTech Solution: Kevel
Best Overall AdTech Company: Simpli.fi
OTT Advertising
Best OTT Advertising Solution: AdGreetz
Connected TV Advertising
Best CTV AdTech Platform: Tatari.tv
Best CTV Monetization Platform: ElementalTV
CTV Innovation Award: Kargo
Best Overall CTV Solution Provider: Anoki
SalesTech
Best Contract Management Software: S-Docs
Best Lead Management Solution: Capital One's Muse, a Navigator product
SalesTech Innovation Award: Vidyard
Best Overall SalesTech Company: ShowSeeker
Social Media
Best Social Media Monitoring Software: Exolyt
Best Social Listening Solution: Sprinklr
Best Social Media Analytics Platform: Emplifi
Public Relations
Best Media Monitoring Solution: Cision
Best Media Outreach Platform: PRophet
Influencer Marketing
Best Influencer Marketing Platform: Statara Solutions
Best Influencer Marketing Company: Captiv8
Loyalty Marketing
Best Overall Loyalty Marketing Platform: SheerID
Conversational Marketing
Best Overall Conversational Marketing Company: TrueDialog
Mobile Marketing
Best Location Based Marketing Platform: Azira
Best Mobile Games Marketing Platform: Unity
Best Overall Mobile Marketing Solution: InMarket
Best Overall Mobile Marketing Company: Big Happy
Data & Analytics
Customer Data Innovation Award: BlueConic
Best Contact Database Company: Enformion
Best Predictive Analytics Solution: ViralGains
Best Marketing Insights Platform: Acxiom
Best Interaction Data Analytics Solution: Product Hub by MMR
Best Overall Marketing Analytics Solution: Similarweb
Customer Experience
Best Customer Experience Management Platform: Trustpilot
Best Overall Customer Experience Solution Provider: Gladly
Performance Marketing
Best Performance Marketing Solution: Rakuten Advertising
Performance Marketing Innovation Award: Taboola
Best Performance Marketing Company: Stream Companies
Account Based Marketing
Best Account Based Marketing Platform: 6sense
ABM Innovation Award: ICF
Best Account Based Marketing Solution: Intentsify
Best Account Based Marketing Company: AdDaptive
Artificial Intelligence
AI Innovation Award: LocaliQ
Best AI-Powered Content Marketing Solution: Bidmatic.io
Best AI-Powered Sales Solution: Apollo.io
Best AI-Powered Advertising Solution: Viant
ID-Less Marketing
Best ID-less Marketing Platform: Adlook
Best CookieLess Marketing Platform: fullthrottle.ai
Revenue Operations (RevOps)
RevOps Innovation Award: iOPEX Technologies
Best Overall RevOps Solution Provider: Cien.ai
Campaign Management
Best Marketing Campaign Management Platform: MINT.ai
Best Marketing Campaign Management Solution Provider: Pipeline360
Industry Leadership
Best Omnichannel Marketing Solution: Skai
Best Overall MarTech Solution: Pacvue
Best Overall MarTech Company: impact.com
About MarTech Breakthrough
Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in marketing, ad and sales technology companies, products and people. The MarTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough marketing technology companies and products in categories including marketing automation, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, performance marketing, CRM, content and social marketing, website, SEM, mobile marketing and more. For more information, visit MarTechBreakthrough.com.
Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.