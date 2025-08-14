Marketing, Sales and Advertising Technology Innovators Honored in 8th Annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarTech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry, today announced the winners of its eighth annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards program, showcasing technologies and companies that drive innovation and exemplify the best in marketing technology solutions across the globe.

The MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is dedicated to recognizing the standout innovators, leaders and visionaries in the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industries. From marketing automation and customer experience to AdTech, SalesTech, performance marketing, RevOps, analytics and beyond, for nearly a decade the annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards have honored breakthrough solutions across the full MarTech spectrum.

Over the past year, the MarTech industry has surged ahead with AI-driven personalization, privacy-first strategies in a post-cookie world, and unified customer experience platforms. Brands are embracing generative AI, predictive analytics and automation to drive growth and efficiency - reshaping how they connect with audiences through seamless, authentic and measurable experiences.

“The pace of change in the marketing technology landscape is unprecedented, with organizations navigating a rapidly evolving mix of channels, touchpoints and customer expectations,” said Steve Johansson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough. “The MarTech Breakthrough Awards celebrate the solutions and innovators that are empowering brands to not only keep pace with these shifts, but to lead the way in delivering exceptional customer experiences. We are thrilled to honor our 2025 MarTech Breakthrough Award winners for their breakthrough achievements this year.”

The 2025 program attracted thousands of nominations from companies across more than 15 countries, highlighting the global momentum and innovation driving this rapidly evolving industry.

The 2025 MarTech Breakthrough Award winners include:

Marketing Automation

Best Enterprise Marketing Automation Platform: SOCi

Best Marketing Performance Management Solution: Grace Hill

Best Marketing Optimization Platform: Celtra

Best Overall Marketing Automation Platform: Acoustic

Website

Best Overall Website Building Platform: Network Solutions

Best Overall Web Hosting Service: WP Engine

Best E-Commerce Web Platform: Bluehost

CRM

Best CRM Solution for Enterprises: HighLevel

CRM Software Innovation Award: Responsive

Email Marketing

Best B2C Email Marketing Solution: MessageGears

Best Email Signature Management Platform: Exclaimer

Best B2B Email Marketing Solution: GetResponse

Email Marketing Innovation Award: ContactPigeon

Best Overall Email Marketing Company: Omnisend

AdTech

Best AdTech Privacy Solution: Swoop

Best Demand Side Platform: IQM

Best Programmatic Marketing Platform: PulsePoint

Best Geolocation Platform: GroundTruth

Best Display Advertising Platform: EXADS

Best Digital Ad Network: Cardlytics

AdTech Innovation Award: Pixis

Best Overall AdTech Solution: Kevel

Best Overall AdTech Company: Simpli.fi

OTT Advertising

Best OTT Advertising Solution: AdGreetz

Connected TV Advertising

Best CTV AdTech Platform: Tatari.tv

Best CTV Monetization Platform: ElementalTV

CTV Innovation Award: Kargo

Best Overall CTV Solution Provider: Anoki

SalesTech

Best Contract Management Software: S-Docs

Best Lead Management Solution: Capital One's Muse, a Navigator product

SalesTech Innovation Award: Vidyard

Best Overall SalesTech Company: ShowSeeker

Social Media

Best Social Media Monitoring Software: Exolyt

Best Social Listening Solution: Sprinklr

Best Social Media Analytics Platform: Emplifi

Public Relations

Best Media Monitoring Solution: Cision

Best Media Outreach Platform: PRophet

Influencer Marketing

Best Influencer Marketing Platform: Statara Solutions

Best Influencer Marketing Company: Captiv8

Loyalty Marketing

Best Overall Loyalty Marketing Platform: SheerID

Conversational Marketing

Best Overall Conversational Marketing Company: TrueDialog

Mobile Marketing

Best Location Based Marketing Platform: Azira

Best Mobile Games Marketing Platform: Unity

Best Overall Mobile Marketing Solution: InMarket

Best Overall Mobile Marketing Company: Big Happy

Data & Analytics

Customer Data Innovation Award: BlueConic

Best Contact Database Company: Enformion

Best Predictive Analytics Solution: ViralGains

Best Marketing Insights Platform: Acxiom

Best Interaction Data Analytics Solution: Product Hub by MMR

Best Overall Marketing Analytics Solution: Similarweb

Customer Experience

Best Customer Experience Management Platform: Trustpilot

Best Overall Customer Experience Solution Provider: Gladly

Performance Marketing

Best Performance Marketing Solution: Rakuten Advertising

Performance Marketing Innovation Award: Taboola

Best Performance Marketing Company: Stream Companies

Account Based Marketing

Best Account Based Marketing Platform: 6sense

ABM Innovation Award: ICF

Best Account Based Marketing Solution: Intentsify

Best Account Based Marketing Company: AdDaptive

Artificial Intelligence

AI Innovation Award: LocaliQ

Best AI-Powered Content Marketing Solution: Bidmatic.io

Best AI-Powered Sales Solution: Apollo.io

Best AI-Powered Advertising Solution: Viant

ID-Less Marketing

Best ID-less Marketing Platform: Adlook

Best CookieLess Marketing Platform: fullthrottle.ai

Revenue Operations (RevOps)

RevOps Innovation Award: iOPEX Technologies

Best Overall RevOps Solution Provider: Cien.ai

Campaign Management

Best Marketing Campaign Management Platform: MINT.ai

Best Marketing Campaign Management Solution Provider: Pipeline360

Industry Leadership

Best Omnichannel Marketing Solution: Skai

Best Overall MarTech Solution: Pacvue

Best Overall MarTech Company: impact.com

