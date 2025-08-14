Big Happy Named “Best Overall Mobile Marketing Company” in 2025 MarTech Breakthrough Awards Program

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Big Happy, the creative-first advertising platform transforming how brands win attention on mobile, has been named the “Best Overall Mobile Marketing Company” by the MarTech Breakthrough Awards program by Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the most innovative companies in the global marketing, sales, and AdTech industry today.

Making Mobile Advertising Impossible to Ignore

Big Happy is redefining what is possible for mobile ads to achieve for brands and agencies. By blending cinematic-quality animation, advanced audience targeting, and lightning-fast campaign deployment, Big Happy helps brands cut through the noise and deliver creative that people actually want to see, engage with, and remember.

“Working with Big Happy has been a game-changer for us. The collaboration has been seamless, with their team working closely with ours to ensure every unit aligns with our brand while still pushing the envelope creatively,” said a Sr. Paid Media Manager at Celsius.

By driving double-digit sales lifts for CPG brands and massive incremental foot traffic for retailers, Big Happy has redefined what mobile ads can achieve. And with its expansion into 3D digital out-of-home (DOOH), that creative magic now extends beyond the phone screen and into the real world.

The Platform Behind the Impact

At the core of this success is Big Happy’s Creative Advertising Management Platform (CAMP), built to eliminate the barriers between great creative ideas and rapid execution. Whether it’s their core offering, the Sunrise unit, or other immersive formats, CAMP ensures ads reach audiences with uncompromising quality, speed, and accuracy across premium publishers.

To build on their momentum, Big Happy recently launched Creative Builder, a tool that lets brands and agencies turn ideas into live, interactive ad units in minutes. With drag-and-drop asset uploads, one-click video compression, automated pharma ISI scrolling, and live public data integration, campaigns are ready in under five minutes, fully synced with CAMP and client-ready without the need for numerous rounds of coding.

In August, Big Happy took the next leap with the launch of PARK, an evolution of CAMP and the most innovative AI-powered advertising platform on the market, designed to automate, optimize, and scale high-performance creative faster than ever before.

Industry Recognition

“Big Happy redefines mobile advertising by placing creative at its core, unfailingly delivering the KPIs that matter most. Mobile advertising has endless possibilities to be high impact, utilizing cutting-edge creative techniques and advanced audience targeting. However, this often requires vast amounts of code and technological expertise that many companies can’t afford,” said Steve Johansson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough. “Big Happy makes mobile advertising more fun and exciting for everyone. Their end-to-end platform combines speed, audience precision, publisher scale, and results, and Creative Builder is a game-changer. We’re pleased to recognize them with ‘Best Overall Mobile Marketing Company.’”

The 2025 MarTech Breakthrough Awards program attracted thousands of nominations from companies across more than 15 countries, highlighting the global momentum and innovation driving this rapidly evolving industry. Big Happy’s recent inclusion on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in North America further cements its place as a leader reshaping the industry.

Looking Ahead

“Our mission is simple: to help brands and agencies create ads that are as beautiful, high-performing, and relevant as the content people love,” said Jonathan Frohlinger, CEO and Founder of Big Happy. “This award reinforces our belief that creativity, technology, and speed together can change the way brands connect with their audiences. We’re thrilled to be recognized, and even more excited for what’s next, because we’re only just getting started.”

About Big Happy

Big Happy is a creative-first advertising platform built to deliver custom, animated creative at speed and scale. Known for transforming mobile display into cinematic brand experiences, Big Happy is now bringing the same storytelling power to digital out of home — helping brands win attention wherever people move. Learn more at https://www.bighappy.co

About MarTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honor excellence in marketing, ad and sales technology companies, products and people.

For more information, visit MarTechBreakthrough.com.

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

