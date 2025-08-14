Adlook Named “Best ID-less Marketing Platform” in MarTech Breakthrough Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarTech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the most innovative companies in the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry, today announced that Adlook , a next-generation media technology company specializing in reaching audiences on the open web and CTV, has been selected as the winner of the “Best ID-less Marketing Platform” award in the 8 th annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards program .

The Adlook platform is built from the ground up for the privacy-first era, replacing identity-based targeting with Smart Audiences - AI-powered audience solutions that combine human expertise with advanced deep learning to identify high-value audiences through a nuanced understanding of digital content and context. This approach ensures campaigns achieve stronger engagement and brand outcomes, without cookies, fingerprinting, or compromises.

Smart Audiences – when paired with Adlook’s integrated supply path optimization technology – maximize budget efficiency and secure access to high-quality media. This integrated, end-to-end approach ensures advertisers can reach valuable audiences at scale, with measurable gains in targeting accuracy, media efficiency, and incremental reach compared to cookie-based campaigns.

“The shift away from identifiers isn’t a distant possibility - it’s the reality we operate in today,” said Kuba Kossut, Global CEO of Adlook. “Too much of the industry is still retrofitting legacy systems for a world that no longer exists. We took a different approach, building from the ground up to solve the structural flaws in targeting and media quality without depending on personal data. This award is recognition that privacy-safe advertising can not only work, but outperform, delivering real business outcomes with transparency, relevance, and respect for the audience.”

The MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is dedicated to recognizing the standout innovators, leaders, and visionaries in the global marketing, sales, and advertising technology industries. From marketing automation and customer experience to AdTech, SalesTech, performance marketing, RevOps, analytics, content marketing and beyond, for nearly a decade, the awards have honored breakthrough solutions across the full MarTech spectrum. The 2025 program attracted thousands of nominations from companies across more than 15 countries, highlighting the global momentum and innovation driving this rapidly evolving industry.

“Adlook breaks through the MarTech noise not by adapting to cookie loss but by leading its replacement,” said Steve Johansson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough. “Traditional audience targeting is no longer viable, and most of the industry is just trying to retrofit legacy systems to survive the loss of third-party cookies. But cookieless strategies can still deliver a tailored and exceptional user experience while ensuring privacy. Adlook is a purpose-built platform that proves that marketing without IDs is possible and performs better. For delivering measurable results without relying on user identifiers, cookies, or invasive tracking, we’re thrilled to name Adlook ‘Best ID-less Marketing Platform’.”

Adlook currently operates in nine markets including Poland, UK, USA, Italy, Brazil, France, Mexico, Spain, and Germany. Trusted by top brands like Mattel, Kraft Heinz, Sanofi, SC Johnson, Mars, PayPo, Adlook continues to drive innovation in the media space, delivering sophisticated yet accessible solutions to clients worldwide.

