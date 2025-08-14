ICF’s Sightline Recognized for Account Based Marketing Innovation in 2025 MarTech Breakthrough Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarTech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization, today announced that ICF ’s Sightline® has been selected as winner of the “Account Based Marketing Innovation Award” in the 8th annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards program.

The award recognizes the breakthrough innovation of ICF's Sightline platform, its industry-leading utility customer program platform that unlocks a 360-degree view of customer programs to help utilities make smarter, faster, decisions that benefit both the grid and customers. Sightline can leverage AI to identify where energy use is highest, predict the best ways to reduce and manage energy usage, personalize cost-effective customer programs, and measure grid impact in near real time.

“Sightline predicts customer behavior, optimizes resource allocation, and enhances program effectiveness, resulting in tangible increases in customer engagement rates and program participation and a reduction in energy for participating customers,” said Kyle Wiggins, ICF senior vice president, utility programs and services lead. “We’re grateful to MarTech Breakthrough for this recognition and proud to continue supporting utilities in meeting customer demands and maintaining crucial grid reliability.”

The MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is dedicated to recognizing the standout innovators, leaders and visionaries in the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industries. From marketing automation and customer experience to AdTech, SalesTech, performance marketing, RevOps, analytics, content marketing and beyond, for nearly a decade the awards have honored breakthrough solutions across the full MarTech spectrum. The 2025 program attracted thousands of nominations from companies across more than 15 countries, highlighting the global momentum and innovation driving this rapidly evolving industry.

“Sightline turns complex utility data into clear, actionable insights for smarter decisions. As energy demand surges and grid complexity increases, utilities must find new ways to keep power reliable, affordable, and sustainable, while also delivering better customer experiences. To run their programs efficiently, utilities need intelligence for targeted outreach and data-driven execution,” said Steve Johansson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough. “Sightline combines industry-specific insight, advanced analytics, and full lifecycle intelligence. It’s not just a platform, it’s a catalyst for smarter programs, better customer outcomes, and a more resilient energy future. We’re incredibly pleased to award ICF with our ‘ABM Innovation Award’ for 2025”

About MarTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in marketing, ad and sales technology companies, products and people. The MarTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough marketing technology companies and products in categories including marketing automation, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, performance marketing, CRM, content and social marketing, website, SEM, mobile marketing and more. For more information, visit MarTechBreakthrough.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About ICF

ICF is a leading global solutions and technology provider with approximately 9,000 employees. At ICF, business analysts and policy specialists work together with digital strategists, data scientists and creatives. We combine unmatched industry expertise with cutting-edge engagement capabilities to help organizations solve their most complex challenges. Since 1969, public and private sector clients have worked with ICF to navigate change and shape the future. Learn more at icf.com.