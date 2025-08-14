PulsePoint Named “Best Programmatic Marketing Platform” in 2025 MarTech Breakthrough Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarTech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the most innovative companies in the global marketing, sales, and advertising technology industry, today announced that PulsePoint , a technology company revolutionizing health decision-making, has been selected as winner of the “Best Programmatic Marketing Platform” award in the 8th annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards program.

PulsePoint is the only healthcare marketing platform built to optimize both HCP and DTC engagement—connecting an exclusive data foundation, AI-driven intelligence, and omnichannel execution in a single platform, designed with healthcare privacy considerations at its core. Verified HCP identities, including Medscape’s 4M+ provider network, are activated through PulsePoint’s proprietary HCP Identity Graph. At the same time, consumer intent and behavioral signals are transformed into real-time, privacy-preserving activations. The result: brands show up at the moments that matter most—across every audience, channel, and clinical touchpoint.

At the forefront is Adaptive Optimization™—the first healthcare-specific AI solution designed to control, customize, and scale a brand’s most critical KPIs with unmatched transparency. Built exclusively for healthcare, Adaptive Optimization™ continuously refines campaign strategy using real-time clinical and behavioral signals. It ensures brands reach high-value audiences when and where it matters most—turning programmatic media into a force for better outcomes.

“This award from MarTech Breakthrough is a true honor. Many platforms rely on fragmented identity solutions and generic programmatic tools. Our breakthrough lies not in chasing features, but in building infrastructure that anticipates where healthcare marketing is headed,” said Andrew Stark, CCO of PulsePoint. “AI-supported workflows, privacy-centric identity, and deterministic attribution across media are the future, and we look forward to enabling marketers to launch faster, optimize smarter, and scale personalization without adding manual workload.”

The MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is dedicated to recognizing the standout innovators, leaders and visionaries in the global marketing, sales, and advertising technology industries. From marketing automation and customer experience to AdTech, SalesTech, performance marketing, RevOps, analytics, content marketing, and beyond, for nearly a decade the awards have honored breakthrough solutions across the full MarTech spectrum. The 2025 program attracted thousands of nominations from companies across more than 15 countries, highlighting the global momentum and innovation driving this rapidly evolving industry.

“While healthcare marketers are looking for lower CPAs, better audience quality scores, higher conversion rates, and better engagement, today’s privacy-first landscape makes consumer targeting a challenge,” said Steve Johansson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough. “PulsePoint addresses this issue head-on and distinguishes itself through its proprietary data foundation, privacy-forward strategy, and rapid product innovation aligned with healthcare-specific marketing needs. PulsePoint is revolutionizing health decision-making and we’re proud to name them a 2025 MarTech Breakthrough Award winner.”

About PulsePoint

PulsePoint, a division of Internet Brands, is a leading technology company that uses real-world data in real-time to optimize health advertising campaign performance and revolutionize health decision-making.

About MarTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in marketing, ad and sales technology companies, products and people.

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.