Federated Wireless Releases Position Paper Advocating 4 GHz Band as Path to 6G Leadership

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Federated Wireless, a pioneer and leader in shared spectrum solutions, today released a position paper outlining why, and more importantly, how the wireless industry and U.S. policymakers can rally around the 4.4–4.94 GHz band as the most strategic and practical foundation for America’s 6G future.

Titled “Why the U.S. Must Prioritize the 4 GHz Band for 6G,” the paper argues that the 4 GHz band offers a uniquely timely opportunity to advance U.S. leadership in global wireless standards, unlock high-capacity spectrum access, and establish the technical foundation for AI-driven 6G networks. The position paper arrives at a critical moment, as federal agencies begin implementing the newly passed spectrum pipeline mandate under the bipartisan “Big Beautiful Bill,” which requires 500 MHz of federal spectrum to be reallocated for commercial use.

“If 6G is the wireless industry’s current version of the space race, the 4 GHz band is our Saturn V,” said Iyad Tarazi, CEO of Federated Wireless. “It’s the rare convergence of technical feasibility, global momentum, and regulatory readiness. While the rest of the world is moving fast to harmonize midband spectrum for 6G, we risk falling behind if we continue to patch together fragmented spectrum strategies in the 3 GHz range.”

The paper positions the 4 GHz band as a clean-slate spectrum opportunity—unlike the heavily encumbered 3 GHz band, which remains divided among inconsistent service rules, legacy commercial licenses, and unresolved Department of Defense operations. In contrast, 4 GHz is home to centralized and well-understood DoD systems, making it a manageable target for federal-commercial sharing frameworks that preserve national security.

Among the paper’s key highlights:

Strategic Opportunity for 6G Leadership : The 4.4–4.94 GHz band provides a contiguous 500 MHz block, ideal for 6G’s high-capacity needs, with international support from WRC-23 and existing 5G ecosystem compatibility via 3GPP Band n79.

: The 4.4–4.94 GHz band provides a contiguous 500 MHz block, ideal for 6G’s high-capacity needs, with international support from WRC-23 and existing 5G ecosystem compatibility via 3GPP Band n79. Solvable Federal Use : Primarily used by the Department of Defense, the band’s well-understood radar and tactical systems enable practical coexistence frameworks, supporting the DoD’s 500 MHz spectrum clearing requirement under the BBB.

: Primarily used by the Department of Defense, the band’s well-understood radar and tactical systems enable practical coexistence frameworks, supporting the DoD’s 500 MHz spectrum clearing requirement under the BBB. Contrast with 3 GHz Challenges : The 3 GHz band’s fragmented sub-bands, legacy licenses, and complex federal operations make it an impractical choice for 6G, with resolution timelines stretching to 2033 or beyond.

: The 3 GHz band’s fragmented sub-bands, legacy licenses, and complex federal operations make it an impractical choice for 6G, with resolution timelines stretching to 2033 or beyond. Innovation Launchpad: The 4 GHz band is uniquely suited for pioneering AI-RAN, ISAC, and AI-driven spectrum optimization, positioning the U.S. to shape global 6G standards starting in Fall 2025.





The release of this position paper is intended to inform federal agency planning under the new spectrum pipeline directive. By embracing 4 GHz as a candidate for the required 500 MHz of federal spectrum clearing, agencies such as NTIA, DoD, and the FCC can meet legislative mandates without upending successful shared spectrum models like CBRS.

“6G isn’t just about faster networks—it’s about redefining connectivity through AI, sensing, and dynamic spectrum use,” Said Federated Wireless CTO Kurt Schaubach. “The 4 GHz band gives us a clear target to rally around, solve technical challenges quickly, and lead the world into the next wireless era.”

The full position paper is available at: https://federatedwireless.ai/2025/08/14/why-the-u-s-must-prioritize-the-4-ghz-band-for-6g/

