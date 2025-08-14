Journie Rewards Creates Life-Changing Experiences for Driving Academy Families

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Through its work with the Journie Driving Academy, Journie Rewards is changing the lives of three Canadian children and their families by helping them pursue a career as a race car driver.

Decklan Deonarine, Jack Klym and Nathan Reddish are speeding through their karting schedules across Canada this season in their new Journie Rewards branded firesuits and liveries. With additional financial support from Journie Rewards, mentorship from 17-time NTT INDYCAR SERIES champions Chip Ganassi Racing (CGR) and the trip of a lifetime last month to Toronto, JDA drivers are racing through a season they will never forget.

Learning From Champions: Personally tailored mentorship programs provided by CGR are key to the success of JDA drivers. Whether its fitness programs provided through CGR’s Human Performance Center, a beginner session on business best practices, or one-on-one time with Kyffin Simpson, driver of the No. 8 Journie Rewards Honda, and Bryce Aron and Niels Koolen, CGR’s INDY NXT by Firestone drivers, the JDA drivers have learned a lot in a short amount of time. Periodic check-ins and year-long development continue to be a priority for the team as all three drivers approach the home stretches of their racing seasons.

All three JDA drivers attended the INDYCAR SERIES Indy Toronto weekend in July, getting a VIP experience courtesy of Journie Rewards. The drivers met Simpson in-person for the first time and cheered him on as he scored his first career INDYCAR podium in the race. The drivers also had a surprise meeting with Canadian motorsports legends Ron Fellows, James Hinchcliffe and Robert Wickens, all while getting a behind-the-scenes look at CGR’s INDYCAR operations. An exclusive dinner downtown, complete with private racing simulator time, capped an incredible weekend in Canada’s largest city. The Journie to Victory Lane: The JDA drivers have exceled on the track so far this season. Combining for nine wins, 11 poles and 22 podium finishes, the three drivers will work toward more wins and compete for championships as their seasons continue.





Dustin Klym, father of Jack Klym: "As parents, we viewed motorsport as an opportunity to develop our sons' individual abilities and character. Our goal was to give him the tools to reach beyond our family business, set and achieve his own goals. Inspiration and momentum are very powerful things, and this program delivers. The people at Journie Rewards and Chip Ganassi Racing are passionate about this program, and passionate about giving back to the next generation. We have built friendships and professional relationships that will carry Jack far into his future in motorsports. Thank you, Journie Rewards and Chip Ganassi Racing!"

“Being a part of the Journie Driving Academy has been a huge help in covering many of the karting expenses this year, especially since it's Nathan’s first year in club racing. Without this support, it would have been much harder to afford team support and get the necessary seat time he needs to improve. One of the most exciting parts has been meeting and talking with the Chip Ganassi Racing team. Getting their perspective and tips on karting has really helped me understand more about what it takes to reach the next level. I don’t think we would have received this kind of advice so early in Nathan’s journey, and it’s already made a big difference in how we approach race weekends. Nathan really feels like he is part of a team. This entire experience has been a dream come true for Nathan.” Clive Deonarine, father of Decklan Deonarine: “Being part of the Journie Driving Academy has truly been life-changing for both Decklan and our family. Racing at a high level is an incredible opportunity, but it comes with costs that can be overwhelming for most families. The Academy’s backing has taken a tremendous weight off our shoulders, allowing us to focus on Decklan’s growth and performance instead of constantly worrying about how to fund the next step in his career. That support has opened doors to experiences we simply couldn’t have accessed otherwise. It’s also given him confidence knowing that a respected program believes in his talent enough to invest in him. For me as a parent, it’s been a relief and a joy to be able to focus on supporting him emotionally and strategically, rather than being stuck in an endless financial juggling act. The Journie Driving Academy hasn’t just eased the financial burden, it’s accelerated Decklan’s journey toward his dreams, given him invaluable experiences, and made this path feel sustainable and achievable for our whole family.”





About Chip Ganassi Racing

Chip Ganassi has been a fixture in the auto racing industry for more than 35 years and is considered one of the most successful and innovative owners in motorsports. Today, his teams include three Honda cars in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and two entries in INDY NXT by Firestone. Chip Ganassi Racing (CGR) has won 24 championships and over 270 races, including six wins in the Indianapolis 500, eight Rolex 24 At Daytona victories, and wins in the 12 Hours of Sebring and the 24 Hours of Le Mans. CGR boasts state-of-the-art facilities in Indianapolis, where the INDYCAR and INDY NXT teams are located, and a corporate office in Pittsburgh. For more information, visit ChipGanassiRacing.com.



