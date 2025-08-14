National Advertising Division Finds Certain Claims Supported; Recommends Caraway Home Discontinue or Modify Comparative Claims

New York, NY, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BBB National Programs’ National Advertising Division determined Caraway Home, Inc. supported its “free of PFAS” and “non-toxic” claims for its cookware, but recommended Caraway discontinue or modify certain comparative claims suggesting that traditional nonstick cookware is harmful to consumer health due to the presence of “forever chemicals” and that Caraway’s cookware is a safer, non-toxic alternative.

The Cookware Sustainability Alliance (CSA), a coalition of cookware manufacturers, challenged claims made by Caraway, a ceramic nonstick cookware maker. CSA members produce a range of cookware, including those coated with polytetrafluroethylene (PTFE) as well as ceramic coated cookware.

The National Advertising Division (NAD) reviewed the express and implied messages in Caraway’s claims, which appeared across its social media, website, video, and email marketing materials.

The PFAS and Harmful Chemicals Claims

NAD found that Caraway’s advertising conveys the messages that competitor nonstick cookware contains and exposes consumers to harmful chemicals, can release toxins into your food and home, can make you sick, and that competitor nonstick cookware is harmful to gut health and kidney function.

NAD reviewed evidence submitted by Caraway, including third-party lab testing and various studies, but found that most of the studies offered were not a good fit for the challenged claims. In addition, NAD noted that the broad challenged claim, “Most traditional cookware is made with forever chemicals and when they are overheated, they can release those same toxins into your food and home” is not supported by the record.

NAD therefore concluded that Caraway did not meet its burden of providing a reasonable basis for claims that competing nonstick cookware is toxic. Accordingly, NAD recommended that Caraway discontinue the challenged express claims and modify its advertising to avoid conveying that misleading message. Alternatively, Caraway may modify its claims to clearly and conspicuously disclose the circumstances under which consumers would be exposed to PTFE fumes during ordinary use of traditional nonstick cookware.

Non-Toxic Ceramic Claims

Caraway’s advertising makes a number of comparative safety claims, contrasting its competitor’s products as created with harmful chemicals while its own cookware is safe and naturally nonstick (as opposed to unnaturally nonstick).

NAD concluded that Caraway has a reasonable basis to claim its cookware is free of PFAS and non-toxic but did not provide sufficient evidence to support comparative claims that competitor cookware is unsafe or less safe.

Therefore, NAD recommended Caraway avoid making such safety claims in a comparative context or a context that conveys the message that competitor nonstick cookware is toxic, and discontinue the expressly comparative challenged claims:

“Non-Toxic Swaps. Ditch the toxins and cook cleaner with Caraway!”

“PFAS are ‘forever chemicals’ commonly used in non-stick cookware … but never used in Caraway products.”

Teflon Flu Claims

Caraway’s social media post claims Teflon flu cases are rising and presents its cookware as a healthier alternative. Although Caraway submitted articles citing a rise in Teflon flu cases, it provided no source data or historical trends to support an increase so NAD recommended Caraway discontinue the claim.

Because NAD found Caraway’s claims about the toxicity of competitor nonstick pans to be unsubstantiated, NAD recommended Caraway avoid making Teflon flu claims in a context that would suggest that competitive cookware is toxic or likely to cause Teflon flu.

In its advertiser statement, Caraway stated that although it “respectfully disagrees with the NAD’s finding,” it “values the opportunity to participate in the NAD’s review process and will comply with the NAD’s decision.”

