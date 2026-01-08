National Advertising Division Finds Certain T-Mobile Claims Supported, Recommends Modifications to Others; T-Mobile to Appeal

New York, NY, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a challenge brought by AT&T Services, Inc., BBB National Programs’ National Advertising Division reviewed advertising claims made by T‑Mobile US, Inc. for its Wireless Communication Services plans and T‑Satellite service, finding that certain claims related to price increases were supported, while recommending that other price‑hike, satellite coverage, and added value claims be modified or discontinued. T-Mobile will appeal the National Advertising Division’s (NAD) decision regarding the challenged claims.

AT&T and T-Mobile are competitors in the wireless telecommunications industry. At issue for NAD was advertising by T-Mobile promoting its new “Experience More” and “Experience Beyond” rate plans that highlighted plan features, the value of features and benefits in its Experience Beyond plan, plan savings versus competitors, and the frequency of its price increases compared to competitors.

Price Hike Claims

In an eight-minute promotional video, T-Mobile claimed that “AT&T and Verizon have announced price increase over price increase a combined ten times in the past two years.” The language “10 price hikes in two years” appeared on the screen under the logos for AT&T and Verizon.

NAD found that the record showed that AT&T did not institute ten price increases and that AT&T and Verizon customers did not together experience ten price increases in the past two years. Accordingly, NAD recommended that T-Mobile discontinue the challenged “10 price hikes” claims.

Because T-Mobile customers experienced at most one price increase during the relevant time period, NAD found that T-Mobile’s claim that it had only one price increase on its talk, text, and data plans in the last ten years was supported.

Satellite Claims

At issue for NAD were claims made in a promotional video and in a T-Mobile press release that “If customers can see the sky, they’re connected [to T‑Satellite]” and “No matter where you are, you will never miss a moment,” as well as implied claims that T‑Satellite provides 100% coverage everywhere or everywhere the sky is visible.

NAD determined that these claims communicated universal coverage and cannot be properly qualified with a disclosure. Accordingly, NAD recommended that T-Mobile discontinue the two express claims and modify its advertising to avoid conveying the implied universal coverage messages.

Added Value Claims

AT&T challenged certain claims related to T-Mobile’s advertising that its “Experience Beyond” plan offers $200 of added value per line and $600 extra value for a family of three.

NAD determined that T-Mobile provided support for its $200 of added value claims, but that the claims did not adequately communicate the basis of the “bargain” that T-Mobile is offering to consumers. NAD determined that T-Mobile did not have a reasonable basis for its $600 of extra value for a family of three claims. NAD recommended that T-Mobile discontinue or modify these claims so that they are genuine, truthful, enumerate the benefits in the main claim or a clear disclosure, and provide consumers with material information about how individual benefits are valued.

Claims that Families Can Save 20%

During the proceeding, T-Mobile informed NAD that it would permanently discontinue certain “families can save 20%” claims. Therefore, NAD did not review the claims on their merits and will treat the discontinued claims, for compliance purposes, as though NAD recommended they be discontinued and T-Mobile agreed to comply.

In its advertiser statement, T-Mobile stated while, “it appreciates NAD’s role in preserving the integrity of self-regulation, it respectfully disagrees with and will appeal NAD’s decision.”

