Eightfold AI Achieves All Three Levels of ISO/IEC 42001:2023 Certification

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eightfold AI , the leader in AI-powered talent intelligence, today announced that it has been certified to ISO/IEC 42001:2023, the international management system standard for artificial intelligence. Eightfold is the first HR technology vendor to be certified for controls as a developer of AI systems, a provider of AI-enabled services, and a consumer of third‑party AI.

The ISO/IEC 42001:2023 AI Management System (AIMS) certification validates that Eightfold operates a formal framework to govern the design, development, deployment, and ongoing operation of AI capabilities that support the Eightfold Talent Intelligence Platform. The certified scope includes controls for AI risk management, model and data governance, human oversight, documentation and transparency, monitoring and incident response for AI behavior, and third‑party AI risk.

”This AI Management System certification further confirms the company’s commitment to responsible AI across the entire life cycle, including design, data governance, deployment, monitoring, and continuous improvement,” said Varun Kacholia, Co-founder and CTO of Eightfold AI. “As industry standards continue to evolve, our company will continue to be among the first to comply with them, and in many cases, contribute to the standardization processes that make AI more productive, safe and secure.”

Since its founding in 2016, Eightfold has been dedicated to the responsible use of AI and prioritizing security, compliance, and accessibility to protect data in every capacity. As a forerunner in responsible and compliant AI, Eightfold continually sets the bar through its work with regulators and assessment organizations. Eightfold security and governance practices are designed to minimize risk and ensure the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of systems and customer data. The ISO/IEC 42001:2023 milestone complements Eightfold’s FedRAMP Moderate Authorization (see press release) and DISA IL4 Provisional Authorization (see press release), supporting global enterprises and public sector organizations that require independently verified, security-minded controls for strategic AI systems.

About ISO/IEC 42001:2023

ISO/IEC 42001:2023 is the international management system standard for AI. It provides requirements for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continually improving an AI Management System (AIMS) to ensure responsible development and use of AI across its life cycle. Certification attests to the effectiveness of an organization’s management system and governance processes; it is not a product‑level or model‑specific certification.

Eightfold AI doesn’t just organize data — we understand people. As pioneers of the world’s most innovative AI-native Talent Intelligence Platform, we combine enterprise data, market insights, and user interactions to create a complete picture of talent across the entire employment life cycle, providing an end-to-end experience that includes hiring, development, and retention. Since 2016, over 100 Fortune 500 companies have relied on us to move faster and more strategically than the competition. Our platform is guiding our customers through the greatest work acceleration in history by unlocking the power of people and showing them how partnering with AI can unleash unlimited potential. Learn more at eightfold.ai.