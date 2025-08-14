PMI Foods Provides 10,000 Meals to Texas Flood Victims and First Responders

Salt Lake City, Utah, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parker Migliorini International (PMI Foods) recently donated over 5,000 pounds of prime beef short ribs that provided 10,000 meals to flood victims in Texas. Over the July 4th holiday weekend, torrential rainfall and a rapid rise in water levels led to catastrophic flooding, particularly along the Guadalupe River in Kerr County. The downpour and flash flooding resulted in the deaths of at least 135 people and caused extensive damage to the community.

Numerous volunteer organizations, including Mercy Chefs, arrived in the immediate aftermath of the devastation to alleviate the suffering. Working with the team at Mercy Chefs, PMI Foods ensured that the professional chefs at the scene had the high-quality food needed to feed the hungry following this traumatic disaster.

“We’re honored to partner with Mercy Chefs and all of the dedicated volunteers who support families and first responders in Texas,” said PMI Foods President Darin Parker. “Together, we’re helping to provide meals to those in need and continuing our commitment to donate protein for disaster relief efforts in the U.S. and beyond.”

“We’re incredibly grateful to PMI Foods for their generous donation of high-quality ribs to support our disaster relief response in Kerr County, Texas,” remarked Jonathan Howell, Coordinator of Corporate Partnerships at Mercy Chefs. “Thanks in part to their support, Mercy Chefs has been able to serve over 100,000 meals to families and first responders impacted by the historic flooding in this region. PMI’s generosity made a real difference, and we’re excited to explore future opportunities to partner together, both nationally and internationally.”

As a result of the work of Mercy Chefs, PMI Foods and other volunteer organizations on the ground, thousands of Texas families are receiving the life changing support they need. Working together with charitable organizations, PMI Foods is continuing to make a difference and give back in times of crisis.

About Parker Migliorini International

PMI Foods is a global enterprise that supplies an extensive range of products to all major international markets with corporate offices strategically located in the Americas, Asia, Europe, Africa, and Oceania. PMI Foods operates on several platforms representing two brands: PMI Global Solutions; managing product procurement, sales, and logistics, and PMI Distribution; supplying the needs of local wholesale markets, and PMI Food Service, which provides a constant supply source while focusing on personalized services and customer-specific adaptation of products and packaging. More information about PMI Foods is available at: pmifoods.com.

About Mercy Chefs

Mercy Chefs is a faith-based, non-profit organization dedicated to disaster and humanitarian relief. By supplying professionally prepared, restaurant-quality meals to victims, first responders, and volunteers, Mercy Chefs provides much needed relief in times of crisis around the world. Mercy Chefs also works to alleviate food insecurity in underserved communities through their Community Kitchens and Outreach division. More information about Mercy Chefs is available at: mercychefs.com.







Attachment