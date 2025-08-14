Onfolio Holdings Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onfolio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONFO, ONFOW) (OTC: ONFOP) ("Onfolio" or the "Company"), a company that acquires and manages a portfolio of digital marketing and online education businesses, announces financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Financial Highlights

  • Second quarter revenue for fiscal 2025 increased 82.5% to $3.14M vs. $1.72M for the same period in the prior year and increased 11.7% from $2.81M in Q1 of 2025
  • Second quarter gross profit for fiscal 2025 increased 98.9% to $1.93M vs. $0.97M for the same period in the prior year and increased 13.5% from $1.7M in Q1 of 2025
  • Second quarter total operating expenses for fiscal 2025 increased 54.4% to $2.44M vs. $1.58M for the same period in the prior year but decreased 2% from $2.49M in Q1 of 2025
  • Second quarter net loss for fiscal 2025 decreased 16.5% to $0.5M vs. $0.6M for the same period in the prior year and decreased 37.5% from $0.8M in Q1 of 2025
  • Cash at 6/30/25 was $0.51M vs. $0.48M at 12/31/24

"We once again made progress in all important metrics in the second quarter. Our revenue and gross profit increased year on year and quarter on quarter. Our operating expenses increased year on year but decreased quarter on quarter, and our net loss decreased both year on year and quarter on quarter. We are getting to where we need to be,” said Onfolio Holdings CEO Dominic Wells.

"In addition, we were still carrying some costs from the 2023 re-audit, and the 2024 Eastern Standard audit in Q2. Those are now completed, so we can anticipate far lower accounting and other professional fees in Q3 and for the remainder of the fiscal year.”

“Around $150k of our losses in Q2 came from these one-time, extra costs that we do not expect to continue. There was also $300k in amortization, $25k in stock-based compensation, which when removed, bring us very close to breaking even for the quarter, even after interest payments.”

"While we haven’t made an acquisition since Q4 2024, our pipeline of prospective deal flow is strong. We are currently focusing our efforts on improving the operating results of the current portfolio. We are not in a rush to consummate an acquisition unless it is highly strategic,” continued Wells.

"We launched Pace Generative LLC, an AI visibility agency, at the end of Q2, and it immediately started generating recurring monthly revenue. We believe we are very early in the earnings potential of this business.”

“We also launched a revenue-share partnership program for course creators, and we’ve been inundated with applications. We will be commencing work with our first few partnerships before the end of this month and will continue onboarding new partners throughout the rest of 2025.”

“Between these two new ventures, and the portfolio we already have, our financial results have room for growth,” concluded Wells.

About Onfolio Holdings

Onfolio Holdings acquires controlling interests in and actively manage small online businesses that we believe (i) operate in sectors with long-term growth opportunities, (ii) have positive and stable cash flows, (iii) face minimal threats of technological or competitive obsolescence and (iv) can be managed by our existing team or have strong management teams largely in place. Through the acquisition and growth of a diversified group of online businesses with these characteristics, we believe we offer investors in our shares an opportunity to diversify their own portfolio risk. Visit www.onfolio.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may" "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continues," "estimates," "projects," "intends," and similar expressions. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding expected operating results, such as revenue growth and earnings, and strategy for growth and financial results.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing new customer offerings, changes in customer order patterns, changes in customer offering mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, delays due to issues with outsourced service providers, those events and factors described by us in Item 1A "Risk Factors" in our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q; other risks to which our Company is subject; other factors beyond the Company's control. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

For investor inquiries:
investors@onfolio.com


Onfolio Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
 
 June 30 December 31
  2025   2024 
    
Assets   
Current Assets:   
Cash$514,259  $476,874 
Accounts receivable, net 538,420   755,804 
Inventory 29,540   65,876 
Prepaids and other current assets 196,437   138,007 
Total Current Assets 1,278,656   1,436,561 
    
Intangible assets 2,720,986   3,323,211 
Goodwill 4,203,145   4,210,557 
Fixed Assets 4,279   5,135 
Due from related party 130,804   126,530 
Investment in unconsolidated joint ventures, cost method 213,007   213,007 
Investment in unconsolidated joint ventures, equity method 268,998   268,231 
Other assets 11,869   9,465 
    
Total Assets$8,831,744  $9,592,697 
Liabilities and Stockholders Equity   
    
Current Liabilities:   
Accounts payable and other current liabilities$965,797  $969,068 
Dividends payable 98,800   100,797 
Notes payable, current 462,810   312,634 
Notes Payable - Related Party, current 425,965   790,000 
Contingent consideration 267,034   981,591 
Deferred revenue 339,730   589,913 
Total Current Liabilities 2,560,136   3,744,003 
    
Notes payable 732,329   450,000 
Notes payable - related parties 1,049,000   1,049,000 
Due to joint ventures - long term -   - 
Total Liabilities 4,341,465   5,243,003 
    
Commitments and Contingencies   
    
Stockholders' Equity:   
Preferred stock, $0.001 per value, 5,000,000 shares authorized   
Series A Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, 171,900 and 134,460 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 170   134 
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 5,127,395 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 5,128   5,128 
Additional paid-in capital 23,615,658   22,316,751 
Accumulated other comprehensive income 88,145   68,105 
Accumulated deficit (20,642,129)  (19,078,287)
Total Onfolio Inc. stockholders equity 3,066,972   3,311,831 
Non-Controlling Interests 1,423,307   1,037,863 
Total Stockholders' Equity 4,490,279   4,349,694 
    
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity$8,831,744  $9,592,697 
    
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements
    


Onfolio Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
 
         
  For the Three Months Ended June 30, For the Six Months Ended June 30,
   2025   2024   2025   2024 
         
         
Revenue, services $2,062,603  $993,166  $3,859,198  $1,716,717 
Revenue, product sales  1,085,606   733,433   2,100,954   1,596,784 
Total Revenue  3,148,209   1,726,599   5,960,152   3,313,501 
         
Cost of revenue, services  1,074,065   557,518   2,086,349   924,224 
Cost of revenue, product sales  135,867   193,650   228,406   409,510 
Total cost of revenue  1,209,932   751,168   2,314,755   1,333,734 
         
Gross profit  1,938,277   975,431   3,645,397   1,979,767 
         
Operating expenses        
Selling, general and administrative  2,066,796   1,351,655   4,288,142   2,536,839 
Professional fees  345,741   221,255   583,646   401,445 
Acquisition costs  32,263   8,946   65,673   103,287 
Impairement of goodwill and intangible assets  -   -   -   - 
Total operating expenses  2,444,800   1,581,856   4,937,461   3,041,571 
         
Loss from operations  (506,523)  (606,425)  (1,292,064)  (1,061,804)
         
Other income (expense)        
Equity method income (loss)  (142)  (1,063)  767   (6,217)
Dividend income  7,671   -   9,921   - 
Interest income (expense), net  (72,602)  (22,718)  (173,322)  (40,438)
Other income  20,746   1,163   25,729   1,590 
Gain on change in fair value of contingent consideration 16,539   -   70,712   - 
Impairment of investments  -   -   -   - 
Gain on sale of business  -   -   -   - 
Total other income   (27,788)  (22,618)  (66,193)  (45,065)
         
Loss before income taxes  (534,311)  (629,043)  (1,358,257)  (1,106,869)
         
Income tax (provision) benefit  (128)  -   17,390   - 
         
Net loss  (534,439)  (629,043)  (1,340,867)  (1,106,869)
         
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest  (35,165)  1,254   (23,124)  1,918 
Net loss attributable to Onfolio Holdings Inc.  (569,604)  (627,789)  (1,363,991)  (1,104,951)
         
Preferred Dividends  (95,930)  (84,468)  (199,851)  (166,113)
Net loss to common shareholders $(665,534) $(712,257) $(1,563,842) $(1,271,064)
         
Net loss per common shareholder        
  Basic and diluted $(0.13) $(0.14) $(0.30) $(0.25)
         
Weighted average shares outstanding        
  Basic and diluted  5,127,395   5,109,373   5,127,395   5,108,384 
         
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements
         



Onfolio Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Stockholders' Equity
For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 and 2024
 
 Preferred Stock, $0.001 Par value Common Stock, $0.001 Par Value Additional Accumulated Accumulated Other Non Stockholders'
 Shares Amount Shares Amount Paid-In Capital Deficit Comprehensive Income Controlling Interest Equity
                  
Balance, December 31, 2024134,460 $134 5,127,395  $5,128 $22,316,751  $(19,078,287) $68,105  $1,037,863  $4,349,694 
     -   -    -   -   -   - 
Sale of preferred stock for cash28,000  28 -   -  699,972   -   -   -   700,000 
Preferred stock and common stock options issued for payment of contingent consideration2,800  3 -   -  169,997   -   -   -   170,000 
Stock-based compensation-  - -   -  272,930   -   -   -   272,930 
Payment of note payble by NCI               400,000   400,000 
Preferred dividends-  - -   -  -   (103,921)  -   -   (103,921)
Foreign currency translation-  - -   -  -   -   29,047   -   29,047 
Distribution to non-controlling interest               (17,820)  (17,820)
Net loss-  - -   -  -   (794,387)  -   (12,041)  (806,428)
                  
Balance, March 31, 2025165,260  165 5,127,395   5,128  23,459,650   (19,976,595)  97,152   1,408,002   4,993,502 
     -   -    -   -   -   - 
Sale of preferred stock for cash5,200  5 -   -  129,995   -   -   -   130,000 
Stock-based compensation-  - -   -  26,013   -   -   -   26,013 
Preferred dividends-  - -   -  -   (95,930)  -   -   (95,930)
Foreign currency translation-  - -   -  -   -   (9,007)  -   (9,007)
Distribution to non-controlling interest               (19,860)  (19,860)
Net loss-  - -   -  -   (569,604)  -   35,165   (534,439)
                  
Balance, June 30, 2025170,460 $170 5,127,395  $5,128 $23,615,658  $(20,642,129) $88,145  $1,423,307  $4,490,279 
                  
Balance, December 31, 202392,260  93 5,107,395   5,108  21,107,311   (16,957,854)  182,465   -   4,337,123 
                  
Acquisition of Business17,000  17 -   -  484,983   -   -   126,000   611,000 
Sale of preferred stock for cash400  - -   -  10,000   -   -   -   10,000 
Stock-based compensation-  - -   -  17,887   -   -   -   17,887 
Preferred dividends-  - -   -  -   (81,645)  -   -   (81,645)
Foreign currency translation-  - -   -  -   -   (39,134)    (39,134)
Distribution to non-controlling interest-  - -   -  -   -   -   -   - 
Net loss-  - -   -  -   (477,162)  -   (664)  (477,826)
                  
Balance, March 31, 2024109,660  110 5,107,395   5,108  21,620,181   (17,516,661)  143,331   125,336   4,377,405 
                  
Acquisition of Business8,000  8 -   -  199,992   -   -   200,000   400,000 
Stock-based compensation   - -   -  27,510   -   -   -   27,510 
Common stock issued for exercise of options-  - 20,000   20  (20)  -   -   -   - 
Preferred dividends-  - -   -  -   (84,468)  -   -   (84,468)
Foreign currency translation-  - -   -  -   -   15,778     15,778 
Distribution to non-controlling interest-  - -   -  -   -   -   (3,600)  (3,600)
Net loss-  - -   -  -   (627,789)  -   (1,254)  (629,043)
                  
Balance, June 30, 2024117,660 $118 5,127,395  $5,128 $21,847,663  $(18,228,918) $159,109  $320,482  $4,103,582 
                  
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements
                  


Onfolio Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
For the six Months Ended June 30, 2025 and 2024
 
    
  2025   2024 
    
Cash Flows from Operating Activities   
Net loss$(1,340,867) $(1,106,869)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:   
   Stock-based compensation expense 298,943   45,397 
   Equity method loss (income) (767)  6,217 
   Dividends received from equity method investment -   - 
Amortization of intangible assets 602,225   250,437 
Depreciation expense 856   
Impairment of intangible assets -   - 
Change in FV of contingent consideration (70,712)  - 
Net change in:   
   Accounts receivable 217,384   (174,807)
   Inventory 36,336   8,051 
Prepaids and other current assets (60,834)  (53,532)
Accounts payable and other current liabilities (3,271)  209,661 
Due to joint ventures (4,274)  29,653 
   Deferred revenue (250,183)  22,045 
Due to related parties -   - 
    
Net cash used in operating activities (575,164)  (763,747)
    
Cash Flows from Investing Activities   
Cash paid to acquire businesses -   (255,000)
Investments in unconsolidated entities -   (49,000)
Investment in cryptocurrency -   - 
Net cash used in investing activities -   (304,000)
    
Cash Flows from Financing Activities   
Proceeds from sale of Series A preferred stock 830,000   10,000 
Proceeds from exercise of stock options -   - 
Payments of preferred dividends (201,848)  (151,035)
Distributions to non-controlling interest holders (37,680)  (3,600)
Proceeds from notes payable 358,800   417,900 
Payments on note payables (266,295)  (56,516)
Payments on acquisition note payables -   - 
Proceeds from notes payable - related parties 35,965   200,000 
Payments on note payables - related parties -   (1,000)
Payments on contigent consideration (133,845)  - 
    
Net cash provided by financing activities 585,097   415,749 
    
Effect of foreign currency translation 27,452   (20,238)
    
Net Change in Cash 37,385   (672,236)
Cash, Beginning of Period 476,874   982,261 
    
Cash, End of Period 514,259  $310,025 
    
Cash Paid For:   
   Income Taxes$-  $- 
   Interest$122,733  $41,700 
    
Non-cash transactions:   
Preferred dividends accrued$199,851  $166,113 
Notes payable issued for asset acquisitions$-  $640,000 
Preferred stock issued for acquisitions$-  $625,000 
Contingent consideration issued for acquisition$-  $1,869,000 
Common stock issued for acquisitions$-  $60,000 
Non-controlling interest for acquisition  $126,000 
Settlement of contingent consideration$510,000  $- 
Non-controlling interest issued for settlement of note payable$400,000  $- 
Common stock issued for conversion of stock options$-  $20 
    
    
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements
    

