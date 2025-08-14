Search.com Tops Perplexity Bid with $35B Bid for Chrome

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Search.com has fired the next shot in Silicon Valley’s biggest acquisition war, outbidding Perplexity’s $34.5 billion Chrome offer with a knockout $35 billion counter-proposal backed by JP Morgan.

“As AI advances at an unprecedented pace, it’s essential to make its benefits accessible to all—while steadfastly upholding ethical principles,” said Melissa Anderson, President, Public Good. “At Public Good, and now with our newly launched gen AI platform, Search.com, we have consistently championed innovation and fairness, ensuring consumers are always at the heart of progress.”

The Stakes: With Chrome commanding 65% of global browser traffic, embedding AI must be equitable and this could determine the future of how 3 billion people access information.

The Twist: Search.com promises something revolutionary: actual cash back for users, revenue sharing for publishers, and an end to the ad-cluttered web experience that’s suffocated the internet for decades.

The Clock Is Ticking: With the Department of Justice’s antitrust policy poised to force Google’s hand, this billion-dollar chess match could reshape the entire internet by Christmas.

Game on.

About Public Good.com LLC

Public Good delivers innovative, equitable AI solutions that empower people, publishers, and brands. Leveraging advanced AI-driven contextual targeting, Public Good enables global advertisers and publishers to engage people in “moments of motivation” that build consumer engagement, foster loyalty, and drive sales. As a proud member of the Ad.com family, Public Good is supported by a global team of over 250 professionals across the USA, UK, India, and Dubai, serving many of the world’s leading brands and publishers.

For more information, contact:

Melissa Kennedy

Bob Gold & Associates

Search@bobgoldpr.com

C. 610-635-8427 (text)

O. 310-320-2010 x1006