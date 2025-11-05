EmpowerLocal And Search.com Expand Partnership to Bring Gen AI Revenue Tools to More Than 1,000 Local News Publishers

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EmpowerLocal , the nation’s first nationwide network of independent, community news, sports, and lifestyle media, today announced an expanded partnership with Search.com , the new GenAI platform of Public Good . The collaboration will bring a GenAI-powered search widget to more than 1,000 community publishers nationwide, offering a powerful way to engage readers and consumers.

Across the country, local news outlets face mounting challenges in sustaining operations due to declining revenue. EmpowerLocal addresses this issue by offering smaller and mid-sized publishers the ability to connect with premium brands.

“Since 2021, Public Good has been a key part of our solution for local publications, and we are excited to extend that partnership with their new division Search.com,” said Steven Burnham, CEO, EmpowerLocal. “This innovation will drive reader engagement and potential new revenue streams to support local publishers, which is our mission.”

Search.com allows advertisers to connect with consumers directly within generative AI-powered chat experiences when people are actively researching products, services, and recommendations. At the heart of this innovation is the Search.com widget, which can be embedded into publisher websites to provide readers with an interactive AI-driven chat experience.

“EmpowerLocal and Public Good share the belief that access to trusted local news and information is fundamental to our way of life,” said Melissa Anderson, President, Public Good. “Together, we are committed to delivering tools and solutions that help local publishers thrive—not just survive.”

Through this expanded partnership, EmpowerLocal publishers nationwide can now opt in to host the Search.com widget, enhancing reader engagement while capturing new, sustainable revenue opportunities.

About EmpowerLocal

Founded in 2020, EmpowerLocal is America’s first nationwide ad network dedicated to trusted local publications, connecting grassroots media with the world’s best brand advertisers. The company represents over 1,000 local news, sports, and lifestyle publications across all 50 states, enabling national and regional brands to deliver targeted, contextually-relevant advertising while providing publishers with significant new revenue streams.

About Public Good.com LLC

Public Good delivers innovative, equitable AI solutions that empower people, publishers, and brands. Leveraging advanced AI-driven contextual targeting, Public Good enables global advertisers and publishers to engage people in “moments of motivation” that build consumer engagement, foster loyalty, and drive sales. As a proud member of the Ad.com family, Public Good is supported by a global team of over 250 professionals across the USA, UK, India, and Dubai, serving many of the world’s leading brands and publishers.

About Search.com

Search.com, a division of Public Good, offers ethical, innovative Al Chat Search solutions to benefit consumers, publishers and brands. For more information, please visit Search.com .