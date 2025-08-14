Emplifi Named “Best Social Media Analytics Platform” in 2025 MarTech Breakthrough Awards Program

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emplifi, a leading social media marketing platform , today announced it has been named “Best Social Media Analytics Platform” in the 8th annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards, a global program recognizing standout marketing and sales technology innovators.

By combining AI based social media publishing, social customer care, social listening and social commerce capabilities with advanced analytics, Emplifi helps brands transform complex data into actionable insights that improve customer experience, optimize performance, and prove ROI.

Emplifi gives brands a holistic view of customer interactions across every touchpoint. Real-time social listening and monitoring keeps teams aware of sentiment, competitor activity, and industry trends, enabling timely, authentic engagement and strategic improvements that positively impact business outcomes.

Emplifi’s comprehensive use of LLM based AI surfaces key insights and benchmarks brand performance against industry peers, empowering marketers to refine their strategies. With customizable dashboards and automated reporting, teams can easily visualize KPIs, track campaign performance, and share results across the organization. Brands also measure the impact of influencer content, UGC, and paid partnerships to optimize future initiatives.

“This recognition highlights the growing need for brands to connect social media insights with meaningful action at speed and scale,” said Ohad Hecht, CEO of Emplifi. “That’s exactly what Emplifi delivers; especially with the launch of Emplifi Fuel, which empowers teams with an end-to-end performance solution that bridges strategy and execution. Whether it’s one team or many, in one market or across the globe, Emplifi helps brands stay aligned, move faster, and turn analytics into impactful experiences at every touchpoint.”

The MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is dedicated to recognizing the standout innovators, leaders and visionaries in the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industries. From marketing automation and customer experience to AdTech, SalesTech, performance marketing, RevOps, analytics, content marketing and beyond, for nearly a decade. The awards have honored breakthrough solutions across the full MarTech spectrum. The 2025 program attracted thousands of nominations from companies across more than 15 countries, highlighting the global momentum and innovation driving this rapidly evolving industry.

“Brands need more than just data; they need trusted insights in order to align their social strategy with how their audience interacts with them on various social channels. However, customer behaviors are continuously shifting, putting pressure on brands to keep up,” said Steve Johansson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough. “We’re proud to name Emplifi ‘Best Social Media Analytics Platform’ for its robust analytics, vision, and commitment to improving the customer experience across the social and commerce ecosystem. The intuitive reporting and deep insights are delivering real impact on marketing and customer experience outcomes.”

About MarTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in marketing, ad and sales technology companies, products and people. The MarTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough marketing technology companies and products in categories including marketing automation, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, performance marketing, CRM, content and social marketing, website, SEM, mobile marketing and more. For more information, visit MarTechBreakthrough.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Emplifi

Emplifi is a leading social media marketing platform, empowering brands to deliver meaningful, connected experiences across digital channels. Recognized as a Leader by renowned analysts and celebrated as a customer favorite, Emplifi provides innovative, data-driven insights and AI-powered tools to help brands optimize social media performance, elevate their influencer marketing strategies, and deliver impactful customer engagement across marketing, commerce, and care.